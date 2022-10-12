Legal Action II Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Legal Action II is a kinetic pulse rifle in Destiny 2. It’s a solid, all-around weapon you can bring into the Crucible or use in PVE activities like Nightfalls and regular story missions. Here are, in our opinion, the best rolls you can snag for it.

How to Get Legal Action II in Destiny 2

Legal Action II is available from world drops and vendor rank-ups. It can also occasionally be purchased from Banshee-44.

Legal Action II God Rolls

Legal Action II PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag or Flared Magwell

Feeding Frenzy

Rampage

Legal Action II can run a solid version of the classic Feeding Frenzy/Rampage combo, which is always fun in general content. Unfortunately, as a kinetic weapon Legal Action II can’t benefit from elemental burns in activities, making it comparatively less useful than its elemental counterparts. Still, it has a pretty tight spread of good perks, with few truly bad ones in the mix besides Underdog and Osmosis — and even the latter can be useful for certain Light subclass builds or with Font of Might on Stasis.

Legal Action II PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake or Extended Barrel

Steady Rounds

Moving Target or Killing Wind

Wellspring or Rampage

Legal Action II, despite having some useful PVE perks, is better suited to the Crucible in Destiny 2 right now. Partly that’s because of the aforementioned issues with it being unable to use elemental burns in Nightfalls and other activities, but it’s also just an accurate, hard-hitting pulse rifle, which is a fantastic archetype to run against other Guardians right now. Since Legal Action II already has a pretty good zoom, we’re building into stability to make sure our shots land. For primary perks, you can go with Moving Target to increase your odds of winning duels and Wellspring to keep your abilities charged, or Killing Wind/Rampage for kill chaining.

That’s about it for Legal Action II. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.