Is Master Root of Nightmares Worth Doing in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. Like previous raids, Root of Nightmares has a Master difficulty variant that locks players at 20 Power below 1840 Light that enemies are set at. This level of difficulty can leave many players wondering if it’s actually worth grinding the Master raid or even participating in. Here’s what you need to know about Master Root of Nightmares and if the rewards are worth your time in Destiny 2:

Should You Do Master Root of Nightmares

Yes and no.

At the time of writing this, the only real reason to play the Master variant of Root of Nightmares is if you’re going for the Dream Warrior title. This seal requires players to complete the raid and every weekly challenge on Master difficulty. If you are looking to get the Dream Warrior title as soon as possible then you’ll at least want to complete the four weekly challenges and one full playthrough of this raid. Keep in mind, this will take a total of four weeks since there is only one weekly challenge available at a time.

As for the weapons, they appear to be currently bugged since Adept raid firearms should be dropping with two perks in the third and fourth columns. However, at the time of writing this, the Adept guns are only dropping with one perk in these slots. While this might not be a deal breaker for some, it does reduce your chances of getting the roll you want. Remember, the Adept weapon you will get is predetermined every week and isn’t random. Meaning, the first week is only handing out Adept variants of the Mykel’s Reverence sidearm.

Weapon enhancing for Adept guns is also not currently live in Destiny 2. This was mentioned in a blog post several weeks back that teased the idea of users being able to upgrade Adept firearms with Enhanced perks even if they cannot currently craft them. Even though players would be limited to the perks on the gun itself, it would provide another reason for players to grind Master raids. The good news is any Adept gun you earn in Root of Nightmares can have its perks enhanced when this update drops even if that gun was obtained before this feature goes live. So if you’re having bad luck with Deepsight variants of firearms or just get a great roll of an Adept gun make sure to hold onto it!

Finally, the Master Root of Nightmares raid is dropping high-stat armor which can help players with build crafting. The only problem is this armor is not Artifice, which makes it objectively worse than the Master Dungeon gear you can grind for. That being said, if you still want some armor with decent stat distribution it might be worth running a few Master Root of Nightmares.