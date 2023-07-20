Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Updated

How to Unlock the Tsukumogami Parasol in Final Fantasy XIV

Is it rude if your umbrella sticks out its tongue?

Mills Webster

Since Fashion Accessories first debuted in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 5.21, Square Enix has released several new items to spice up players’ glamours, such as wings, glasses, and parasols. Patch 6.45 adds more accessories to obtain, including a strange, one-eyed umbrella.

The Tsukumogami Parasol functions as any other parasol in FFXIV, keeping the Warrior of Light dry during rainy weather or stylishly shaded on sunny days. Its pattern, however, is unique. While the giant, singular eyeball on the design isn’t the first Fashion Accessory to have a face in the center of it, it’s safe to say that it’s the first to include a tongue. It’s not just any tongue either — it’s one with physics, waggling ominously in the wind above the Warrior of Light, who is dry and unfazed.

Showcase of Tsukumogami Parasol
Image via Square Enix

How to get the Tsukumogami Parasol in FFXIV

As with most items added to Patch 6.45, the Tsukumogami Parasol is found in the new Variant Dungeon, “Mount Rokkon.” After unlocking it, players can discover the parasol among one of the many chests as a reward for defeating bosses and progressing through the many possible paths.

There’s no guarantee that the tongued parasol will come up on any particular route, leaving it purely up to chance if it will drop as a reward. Just like the minions obtained from the Variant Dungeon, you cannot purchase it using the Rokkon Potsherds rewarded after each boss.

The Tsukumogami Parasol is tradeable, however, which means that you could cough up a little gil if you don’t intend to leave your chances in luck’s hands.

