How To Unlock The New Close Shave Hairstyle in FFXIV

The latest patch for Final Fantasy XIV is here. Patch 6.35 offers some brand-new content to the game, including the new Deep Dungeon, the Loporrit Tribal Quests, and more Hildibrand adventures. There’s also a host of new mounts, minions, and other items.

Those items include a brand-new hairstyle for both male and female player characters. The style is a close buzz cut. For some, the hairstyle might not be their cup of tea, but it looks great with certain glamours. Especially if you’ve got the Street Attire from the Online Store.

The actual hairstyle is awarded from a new item, Modern Aesthetics – A Close Shave. As the item’s description states: “The realm’s premier publication on beauty and fashion, this specific copy of Modern Aesthetics covers, in detail, techniques for cropping one’s locks so as to improve aerodynamics in the face of impending danger, whilst still remaining at the height of trendiness.”

How To Unlock The Close Shave Hairstyle

Using Modern Aesthetics – A Close Shave will unlock the hairstyle for all of your characters. How do you obtain the item in the first place? Well, the answer is another addition to Patch 6.35: the Deep Dungeon, Eureka Orthos. First, you need to unlock the new content.

As you run Eureka Orthos, you’ll obtain items related to the Accursed Hoard. In this case, you want the Bronze Sacks. As you obtain the Sacks, you can take them to Valeroine in Mor Dhona (X: 34.9, Y: 19.1). The character is in the Eight Sentinels, near the Eureka Orthos entrance. Valeroine will appraise the Bronze Sacks and give you a random set of items.

Sadly, that means you only have a chance to get the hairstyle in question. Could be in the first Bronze Sack you appraise, it could be in the twentieth. We wish you good luck and good hunting.