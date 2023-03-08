How to Unlock the Exotic Catalysts for Vexcalibur in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched yesterday after the weekly reset. Similar to other exotics like Osteo Striga and Revision Zero, players can craft this glaive after completing the NODE.OVRD.AVALON exotic quest. Along with unlocking a variety of perks for this gun, the Vexcalibur also boasts three different exotic catalysts. However, unlocking these will be fairly difficult if you’re Power isn’t high enough. Here’s how to unlock the exotic catalysts for the Vexcalibur in Destiny 2:

How to Get Vexcalibur’s Exotic Catalysts

To unlock the exotic catalyst for Vexcalibur you will need to complete the mission NODE.OVRD.AVALON on Legendary difficulty. This is easier said than done, as this difficulty is set at 1830 Power and boasts several tricky modifiers. Additionally, the difficulty of this activity will scale with more people in the fireteam, and revives will be limited. Your Power level will also be locked, so don’t expect to over-level for this mission to gain an advantage.

I strongly recommend running the Void subclass and weapons, as this gives you obscenely good survivability thanks to Artifact perks like Bricks From Beyond, Void Weapon Channeling, and the various Overshield-granting fragments. All you need to do is complete NODE.OVRD.AVALON on Legendary difficulty and open the final chest to unlock your first exotic catalyst. The other two exotic catalysts will be earnable in the subsequent weeks, presumably through the same method. If the other two catalysts require a different tactic, I will update this guide with the relevant info so you can unlock all three for Vexcalibur.

The exotic catalysts are:

Immovable Refit: Dealing ranged weapon damage grants increased weapon energy while you’re stationary with your shield raised.

Dealing ranged weapon damage grants increased weapon energy while you’re stationary with your shield raised. Robber Refit: Melee final blows reload this weapon’s magazine from reserves.

Melee final blows reload this weapon’s magazine from reserves. Feedback Refit: Blocking damage partially reloads this weapon from reserves.

You can then equip any catalyst you unlock by going to the Enclave and selecting the Reshape option. You can then change the catalyst for the low price of three Enhancement Cores and 10,000 Glimmer.