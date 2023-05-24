How to Unlock Hermetic Tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4 introduced Allagan Tomestones of Comedy, the latest end-game currency that max-level players can spend to obtain item level 650 gear. While the armor pieces and trinkets only require these new tomestones, the weapons require both Allagan Tomestones of Comedy and the unique Hermetic Tomestone item.

The Hermetic Tomestone isn’t a currency that would appear in players’ usual currency list but rather a token placed in their inventories once exchanged. Warriors of Light looking to earn the tomestone can exchange seven Unsung Swords of Anabaseios to Djole, the Pandaemonium Relic Exchange vendor, in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.3, Y: 9.6).

With one Hermetic Tomestone and 500 Allagan Tomestones of Comedy in tow, the ilvl 650 weapons are in the “Allagan Tomestones of Comedy Exchange (Weapons)” menu option from Cihanti, the Tomestone Exchange vendor, in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.8, Y: 10.4). Paladins are the one exception in the number of tomestones required with their weapon only costing 350 Allagan Tomestones of Comedy. However, they make up the difference by spending 150 tomestones on their shield.

How to earn Unsung Swords of Anabaseios

When completing Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle for the first time each week, each party member is guaranteed one Unsung Sword of Anabaseios with no roll required. Players can earn another once the weekly timer has reset, meaning those looking to grab a Hermetic Tomestone for a fancy new weapon are looking at a seven week wait at minimum. Players who enjoy collecting gear and weapons have a long journey ahead of them to obtain the entire set of new tomestone weapons, but based on how fantastic some of them look, you may consider it to be time well spent.