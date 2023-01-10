How to Unlock Euphrosyne Raid in FFXIV 6.3; Gear, Rewards, and Coins

With Patch 6.3 in Final Fantasy XIV, we’ll be able to dive deeper into the Myths of the Realm alliance raids. This is the Endwalker-era 24-player raid series, which continues with the second instance called Euphrosyne. With the FFXIV 6.3 patch notes published, we have everything you need to know to unlock Euphrosyne and keep defying the gods of Eorzea.

How to Unlock Euphrosyne Alliance Raid in FFXIV 6.3

First thing’s first, you need to clear Aglaia (the previous instance in the alliance raid series) and complete all the related story quest objectives afterward. This finishes with the quest “The Face of an Explorer.”

If you’ve done that, you will have a new quest available called “Return to the Phantom Realm” from the NPC named Deryk in Mor Dhona (X: 23.9, Y: 9.1) once Patch 6.3 goes live on January 10 at 2:00 a.m. PT. Euphrosyne will unlock at some point in this questline.

Once you unlock Euphrosyne, your gear average needs to be at Item Level 595 or higher in order to queue into the raid. As per usual, there’s a 120-minute time limit in the instance. It requires a party of one Tank, two Healers, and five DPS players per alliance which you can assemble yourself or match into through the Duty Finder.

Euphrosyne Raid Requirements, Rewards, and Gear

Rewards and loot work the same as previous alliance raids when they first came out. Each player will earn one (1) Euphrosyne Coin upon clearing the raid. You can only earn one per week and is subject to the weekly reset every Tuesday at 12:00 a.m. PT. You will also receive two (2) Cracked Anthroclusters to trade in for Materia.

Players can exchange Euphrosyne Coin for Moonshine Shine or Moonshine Twine. This is done by speaking to the NPC vendor Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.6 Y: 10.0). These materials are used for upgrading Lunar Envoy gear pieces (ilvl 620) to Augmented Lunar Envoy gear pieces (ilvl 630). Lunar Envoy gear is acquired with Tomestones of Causality. If you haven’t been farming them yet, check out our guide on how to get Tomestones of Causality fast.

Those who do not participate in Savage raids, this is your way of getting ilvl 630 gear. Moonshine materials were previously exclusive to clearing Abyssos Savage raids.

The new Euphrosyne gear is also available as loot drops throughout the raid. These are ilvl 620 gear pieces that you will have to roll for alongside party members. The raid features branching paths where the raid group breaks up, but each alliance’s loot pool features the same rewards. You can check out what the Euphrosyne gear sets look like in the screenshot below.