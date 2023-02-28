How to Unlock, Equip, and Save Loadouts in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, a new subclass, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also finally introduces loadouts. Starting today, you will no longer need to go to third-party applications such as Destiny Item Manager to switch loadouts. Instead, players can now freely design, save, and swap between different loadouts on each of their characters. However, not every loadout slot will be available right when you log in – especially if you are a new or returning player who hasn’t played for some time. Here’s how to unlock additional loadout slots in Destiny 2:

How to Unlock Loadout Slots

If you’re a veteran, you should have around 6 loadout slots already unlocked and ready to use. To unlock the additional four loadout slots in Destiny 2 you will need to increase your Guardian Rank up to 6 and then complete the Flawless Lost Sector Guardian Rank challenge found in the Guardian Rank 7 challenges. This rank challenge requires you to complete any Legendary Lost Sector without dying once. Doing this will unlock the last four loadouts permanently, allowing you to freely use them during any season.

Completing a Lost Sector on Legend difficulty isn’t actually that tough, as there are quite a few easy ones you can power through. I recommend waiting for any Lost Sectors on Europa or the EDZ, as these are some of the shortest and simplest to finish. You’ll want to avoid any on the Moon or Savathun’s Throne World since these are usually quite long and can be tough if you’re not an experienced player.

You’ll want to ensure that you have both Champion types covered along with any shield types you might need to deal with. Arbalest is still one of the best options since it not only helps deal with Barrier Champions but can help kill foes at range. Just take your time and go slow. While there is a Darkness timer, this won’t matter since it only restricts your respawning after a certain amount of time. Since we’re going for flawless it doesn’t matter if this debuff triggers. However, once you complete this challenge you will unlock the last loadout slots in Destiny 2.

How to Save and Equip

To access your loadouts simply hit left on the D-Pad or the left arrow key on your keyboard while in the character inventory screen. This will bring up all of your loadouts on the left side of the screen. Now simply press your A (Xbox) / X (PlayStation) to save your currently equipped loadout to this slot. You can overwrite this loadout at any time by holding down X (Xbox) / Square (PlayStation). Additionally, you can change the display icon associated with this by pressing left on the D-pad when your cursor is hovering over the loadout in your loadout menu. Finally, you can equip a new loadout at any time in any activity so don’t worry about needing to go to orbit or be at the Tower.