How to Take Good Screenshots in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a gorgeous-looking game. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a dedicated photo mode like many similar titles. But with a little effort, you can still take nice-looking screenshots.

How to Take Screenshots in Destiny 2 on Steam

Before trying to take a screenshot in Destiny 2, the first thing you’ll want to do is disable the HUD. This allows for a much cleaner picture, without your ammo, ability, and other indicators clogging things up. To do this, go into the Settings screen, click on the Gameplay tab, and set HUD Opacity to Off. Unfortunately, every time you do this you get an annoying message about having disabled the HUD (we know!) at the bottom of the screen. You’ll have to wait a few seconds for it to disappear.

Once you’ve done that, you’re all set to take a basic screenshot of your character by emoting. However, you may also want to adjust the FOV settings. To do that, again go into the Settings screen, head to the Video tab, and try changing the Field of View.

Even after disabling the HUD and adjusting the FOV, however, you might still not be able to get the shot you want. To do that, you may need a friend to assist you. Have your friend turn their HUD off and get into position to frame you correctly on their screen. Then, have them take a screenshot while switching weapons, so that their view is unobscured. This can be a little tricky at first, but you should be able to get the timing down with a little practice.

How to Take Screenshots in Destiny 2 on Epic and Consoles

Epic Games still doesn’t have a built-in screenshot feature. If you want to take a screenshot of Destiny 2 while playing through Epic Games, you can follow the same steps as above to disable the HUD and alter FOV. From there, you can press the Print Screen key to take a screenshot natively in Destiny 2. Pressing this key will also inform you of the location that the screenshots are saved in.

On Xbox or PlayStation, you can go through the same process as above to disable the HUD, then use your console’s built-in screensharing function. On the PlayStation, press and hold the Create button, or tap it then select “screenshot.” On the Xbox Series X/S, just press the share button.

If you have any tips on taking great screenshots in Destiny 2, let us know in the comments below.