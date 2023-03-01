How to Get the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst in Destiny 2

Two-Tailed Fox hasn’t exactly been the most popular exotic weapon in Destiny 2. But, Bungie did promise it would finally get a small upgrade with a new catalyst soon and with Destiny 2: Lightfall, that catalyst has finally arrived. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to earn the catalyst, explain how to level it up, and break down what it actually does for Two-Tailed Fox.

How to Get the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst

You can obtain the Two-Tailed Fox catalyst by completing playlist activities. That means strikes (Nightfall or otherwise) and Gambit or Crucible matches. It basically comes down to sheer luck, sadly. Keep in mind, you need to actually own the weapon itself to cause the catalyst to drop.

What Does the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst Do?

The Two-Tailed Fox catalyst adds the Third Tail perk. With it, the rocket launcher fires an additional Arc rocket to the second shot in a volley. This rocket Jolts targets, super useful for your Arc builds.

How to Level up the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst

You can level up the Two-Tailed Fox catalyst by eliminating 350 foes. There doesn’t appear to be any kind of bonus for certain game modes or from the season pass catalyst progress buffs. You can just use the gun a whole bunch or grind it out quickly.

There are many places where you can complete this catalyst, but you should note that the old Thrall hallway in the Shattered Throne dungeon has been patched to no longer grant any kind of XP or catalyst progress. You’ll need to find another location if that was something you frequently did. You can use the beginning of the Shuro Chi encounter or Grasp of Avarice as an alternative.

We recommend activities like the Blind Well and Altars of Sorrow as terrific alternatives. The latter throws huge numbers of weak Hive enemies at you, making it easy to complete this catalyst. At least with the new primary infinite ammo addition, you can literally just stand in one place as lines of enemies run at you. Sadly, our other recommendation, the Kingship Dock Lost Sector in The Tangled Shore, was vaulted with the launch of The Witch Queen. This was an extremely short Lost Sector packed with enemies you could swiftly go through in a couple of minutes.