How to Get the Rose-colored Spectacles in Final Fantasy XIV

Fashion Accessories in Final Fantasy XIV offer players a sense of style without sacrificing a gear slot for vanity’s sake. Patch 6.45 has added a new type of glasses to the evergrowing list of accessories, the Rose-colored Spectacles.

The Rose-colored Spectacles resemble a previously existing item, the Pince-nez. However, the Fashion Accessory doesn’t need to be glamoured to another piece of gear or leave you looking like a steampunk version of Morpheus from The Matrix. Mixing and matching hats with the new stylish set of glasses is sure to inspire some creative combinations, while Viera and Hrothgar players are just glad to have something else to put on their head.

How to get Rose-colored Spectacles in FFXIV



The fact that the Rose-colored glasses were released alongside the new Variant Dungeon, Mount Rokkon, isn’t a coincidence. Players looking to add the spiffy spectacles to their collections must head to Mount Rokkon for some old-fashioned loot.

You need to obtain three Rokkon Potsherds to exchange for the Rose-colored Spectacles. Conveniently enough, one run of any of Mount Rokkon’s routes provides exactly three of these potsherds. Opening the chest rewards immediately after Mount Rokkon’s two bosses rewards players with one Rokkon Potsherd for the first boss and two for the second.

After finishing Mount Rokkon with three Rokkon Potsherds in hand, you can exchange them by speaking to Trisassant, the Guildship Exchange, in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.0, Y:13.3). Once obtained, you’ll need to use the received Rose-colored Spectacles in your inventory to add them to your Fashion Accessory menu, just as you would a mount or minion.

These new glasses even stay on after teleporting and swapping zones, meaning that once they’re on, you stay stylish. Any items added for the sake of fashion are always welcome since glamours are the true endgame of Final Fantasy XIV.