How to Get the Phaethon Mount and Burning Horn in FFXIV

We dive into the dungeons of treasure once again. With the release of Patch 6.3, Final Fantasy XIV has a whole host of new mounts to collect. One of those mounts is the Phaethon, a golden-hued version of the Ixion mount from unique boss FATEs. While hoping one of those FATEs spawns and you can reach it in time is based on luck, grabbing the Phaethon is much easier. It involves getting treasure maps and running the new treasure hunt dungeon.

How To Unlock the Phaethon Mount in FFXIV

You can unlock the Aklonost by acquiring an item called the Phaethon Horn. This item is available from the vendor Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.6, Y:10.0). Talk to Nesvaaz and select the menu option “Out-of-this-world Oddities” to see the item. The Phaethon Horn will cost you three Burning Horn.

Alternatively, you can pick up the Phaethon Horn on the Market Board. Prices may vary depending on your server, but expect to pay around 16 million gil for it currently.

How To Get Burning Horns in FFXIV

The Burning Horn item only comes from one place, The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon. This is a Treasure Hunt dungeon, meaning you can only access it through the Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map item. The dungeon itself requires you to have a Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90, and doesn’t always activate when using the Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map.

How To Get and Use Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps

There are three ways to get Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps. The first way is to simply buy them on the Market Board from other players. The second way is to complete a Wondrous Tail journal each week with a total of nine Seals. The final option is the path that most players take — you’ll occasionally find Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Maps from any Level 90 gathering node, meaning any Level 90 Disciple of the Land can find them. Gatherers will get one map at random, every 18 hours.

Once you’ve obtained a Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map, you’ll first need to use the Decipher action. Don’t have that action yet? You need to pick up the quest “Treasures and Tribulations” from H’loonh in Eastern La Noscea (X: 21.1, Y, 21.1). Completing this Level 36 quest will give you the two actions you need in order to access Treasure Hunts.

Once you Decipher the Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map item, you’ll receive a Treasure Map key item. You can only have one of these at a time. The Treasure Map will point to the general area where the treasure is located. If you use the Dig action in the right area, a treasure chest will spawn.

Opening the treasure chest will spawn enemies onto the area and you have to defeat the enemies within a time limit. Once that’s done, you can open the treasure chest, which will net you experience, gil, tomestones, and more. Occasionally, the treasure chest will also spawn a portal. This is what you need in order to access The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon.

Like other Treasure Hunt dungeons, The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon is meant to be tackled by a party of three to eight players. You can enter solo, but it’s not recommended. You need to have your party ready to go ahead of time, so use Party Finder to make a group or assemble some friends before you open the treasure chest.

Once inside, you’ll be faced with five rooms with treasure chests. Opening the chest will spawn enemies and defeating the enemies will allow you to access the rewards. After completion, you’ll have to choose between two doors, one of which is the way forward. Completing each room will net you further rewards. These rewards include the Royal Lunatender minion, the Pixie and Archangel Wings glamour items, the Resplendent Feather, and the Burning Horn. It’s also random, so good luck!

Once you have the three Horns, you can head back to Nesvaaz to claim your prize!