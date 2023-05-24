How to Get the New Malfeasance Catalyst in Destiny 2

For the Gambit players out there, we’ve got good news for you. With the Season of the Deep launch, Bungie has finally added a catalyst for Malfeasance which only further entrenches the weapon as one of the go to picks for the PvEvP game mode. This is especially true if you’re a Hunter that enjoys donning Lucky Pants. So whether you’re a Destiny 2 catalyst collector or someone who wants to make your favorite weapon stronger, read on to see what this new catalyst does and how you can unlock it for yourself.

How to Get the Malfeasance Catalyst

You can obtain the Malfeasance catalyst by completing playlist activities. That means strikes (Nightfall or otherwise) and Gambit or Crucible matches. It basically comes down to sheer luck, sadly. Keep in mind, you need to actually own the weapon itself to cause the catalyst to drop. It seems like unlocking catalysts for older weapons has mostly been relegated to this method which is good or bad news depending on how you look at it. On one hand, it’s not hard to unlock, but on the other it’s entirely random chance.

What Does the Malfeasance Catalyst Do?

The Malfeasance catalyst gives you an extra 20 Range which does help the gun perform a bit better. It also tacks on the Vorpal Weapon perk, giving the exotic increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active. Considering this weapon comes from Gambit, it makes sense that the biggest bonuses it has are centered around other Guardians.

How to Level up the Malfeasance Catalyst

You can level up the Malfeasance catalyst by eliminating 700 foes.

There are many places where you can complete this catalyst, but you should note that the old Thrall hallway in the Shattered Throne dungeon has been patched to no longer grant any kind of XP or catalyst progress. You’ll need to find another location if that was something you frequently did. You can use the beginning of the Shuro Chi encounter or Grasp of Avarice as an alternative.

Now we recommend activities like the Blind Well and Altars of Sorrow as terrific alternatives. The latter throws huge numbers of weak Hive enemies at you, making it easy to complete this catalyst. At least with the new primary infinite ammo addition, you can literally just stand in one place as lines of enemies run at you.