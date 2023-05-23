How to Get the Ghost of Tsushima Warlock Armor in Destiny 2

After Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed, Bungie is back with another crossover armor set for Destiny 2. This time around it’s from four different PlayStation games including Horizon: Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Last of Us, and God of War. The great news is this isn’t come kind of PlayStation exclusive promotion. These armor sets are available on all platforms as part of Season of the Deep. If you’re a Hunter player, here’s how to add the Ghost of Tsushima armor to your collection.

How to Get the Ghost of Tsushima Armor in Destiny 2

We have some bad news. Unlike previous seasons, at least according to Today in Destiny, these armor sets are Silver exclusive and will not be sold piece-by-piece for Bright Dust. Each set costs 2,000 Silver which is available for purchase for $19.99. Needless to say, some community members aren’t enthused about the change. Traditionally each season has one Silver exclusive armor set and one set purchasable with Bright Dust.

Bungie has also updated the API so websites like Today in Destiny can no longer tell you when something will be on sale. They can now only show whether it will be available for Bright Dust or not. It’s unfortunate that you can no longer plan in advance, especially when you aren’t playing every single week, but at least you can still set aside your Bright Dust based on which items will be for sale.

Honestly, it’s just the latest in a series of changes which many view as unfriendly for players. In particular, the $2 price hike for season passes means players will now need to purchase a larger Silver bundle to be able to afford it. Personally, I yearn for the days where we got a Bright Engram, or even two during events, every time we leveled up.

What the Ghost of Tsushima Armor Looks Like

Bungie has been kind enough to provide us with lots of screenshots showing off the Ghost of Tsushima inspired look.

Want to take a look at the other PlayStation crossover armor sets? We have posts up for the God of War Titan set, the Horizon: Forbidden West Hunter set, and the Last of Us ship, sparrow, and ghost.