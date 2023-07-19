How to Get Sunkissed Emblem in Destiny 2 Solstice Event

It isn’t truly summertime without Destiny 2‘s Solstice event, an annual celebration of the spirit of Guardianhood while taking down enemies in the European Aerial Zone. And, while lots of this year’s goodies will cost you cold, hard Silver, there are plenty of freebies, including the Sunkissed emblem, which you’ll want to equip to show you’re feeling those sweet summer vibes.

Just as last year, you can earn Solstice rewards from completing event challenges in the event card. The event card has a paid and free version, but fortunately, you won’t need the paid one to claim the emblem. The emblem is easy to get, but it will take some good old-fashioned grind.

Here’s how to claim your Sunkissed emblem in the Solstice 2023 event.

How to get the Sunkissed emblem

First, you have to complete the introductory quest, Celebrating Solstice, which you can pick up from Eva Levante. You’ll equip a full set of Sunlit armor, completing the Bonfire Bash ad-clearing activity and earning 20 Silver Ash, claiming an Event Challenge, and imbuing a piece of armor with Embers on the armor mod screen.

Once that’s done, you’ll also need to take on another challenge to claim the Sunkissed emblem: Fuel the Fire II. This challenge involves stoking 70 flames in Bonfire Bash.

Stoking flames in Bonfire Bash requires defeating glowing Ignition Carrier enemies, picking up their orbs, and yeeting them into the bonfire in the middle of the zone. It’ll take a while to get 70, but if you’re playing the activity regularly, you’ll definitely be able to reach that number before the event ends. Once you complete it, be sure to claim the challenge to receive the emblem.



That’s how to get the all-new Solstice Sunkissed emblem. For more info on what you can expect with Solstice, check out how to get the Solstice Ephemeral Spark ship, how to get high-stat Solstice armor, and how to earn the Destiny 2 Solstice Flamekeeper Title so you’re fully kitted out for the season.

