How to Get IKELOS Weapon Deepsight Patterns in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid. There are also a ton of weapons that players can grind for and craft. Not only does this include new weapons, but older guns such as the IKELOS firearms from the Warmind expansion. Here’s how to get the Deepsight weapon patterns for the IKELOS firearms in Destiny 2 so you can make your perfect killing machine.

How to Get IKELOS Deepsight Patterns

If you’re looking to snag an IKELOS weapon pattern for the shotgun, sniper rifle, submachine gun, or hand cannon then you have a couple of methods for getting red border variants. Before we get into the most efficient, here’s a quick breakdown of every way we currently know about to earn an IKELOS Deepsight in Destiny 2:

Override Frequency Nodes

Focusing Umbral Engrams at the H.E.L.M.

Seasonal vendor rank-up rewards

Currently, there are three major ways to get Deepsight patterns for the IKELOS firearms. The first is by spending four Resonate Stems in your Resonance Amp. This will produce an Override Frequency code that you’ll need to decipher and follow to a Warmind node. Interacting with this floating diamond will give you an IKELOS weapon, which does have a chance to be a Deepsight variant. You can only have one code at a time, so I recommend hunting down a bunch of Warmind nodes whenever you have a bunch of Resonate Stems. However these will not respawn once you’ve used them and we don’t know if they reset every week.

Another method is by focusing Umbral Engrams on the new seasonal vendor in the H.E.L.M. To do this, you will need to unlock the “IKELOS Weapon Focusing” node in the Upgrades menu. Doing so will let you turn regular Umbral Engrams into a random roll of any IKELOS gun of your choice. However, this will not be a guaranteed Deepsight pattern until you obtain the Focusing Deepsight pattern much later in the season. There’s also an IKELOS Weapon engram, but this won’t let you pick which gun you want to farm for.

Finally, you can earn a guaranteed IKELOS Deepsight weapon by hitting Rank 7 with the seasonal vendor. Once you reach this rank, just go visit the Exo Frame and select the “Deepsight IKELOS Weapons” engram. You’ll be given a random Deepsight IKELOS weapon completely free. Additionally, if you reset this vendor, you will still be able to earn this engram by hitting Rank 7 again.

Of the three methods, I recommend hunting down Override Frequency Nodes until they’ve all been discovered. Unless you’ve unlocked the focusing upgrade specifically for these firearms, this will be your best method for farming Deepsight variants of this gun. Currently, I don’t believe that IKELOS guns drop from the new Heist Battleground activity. Having run it quite a lot, I’ve yet to have a single one drop for me whenever I open both the main and secondary chests at the end.