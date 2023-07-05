How to Get Aeonian Alpha-Betta Exotic Fish in Destiny 2

You can fish in Destiny 2 for get rewards, check off Triumphs, or to hang out with the fireteam. However, you’ll need to dedicate some time to catch Exotic fish like the Whispering Mothcarp and Vexing Placoderm to unlock the the secret Wicked Implement Exotic mission.

From Season of the Deep Week 7, players can head to the EDZ to catch the Aeonian Alpha-Betta Exotic fish at the Outskirts fishing pond — the third Exotic fish required for the secret mission. Pay Suraya Hawthorne a visit at the Tower to get the Fishing Rally: EDZ quest for more rewards.

How to get Aeonian Alpha-Betta

Head to the EDZ fishing pond to get the Aeonian Alpha-Betta. While the Focused Fishing bar increases your likelihood of catching Legendary and Exotic fish, it’s all up to chance.

Next, visit the HELM to release the fish at the aquarium; this will give you an Exotic item and the Broken Blade of Cunning. Releasing all three unique Exotic fish at the HELM should display the three broken blades on your Fishing Tackle in the Inventory.

After you get your Broken Blade of Cunning, jump into any Deep Dives mode to complete the first encounter. Then, make your way through the large fan and the coral caves. When you’re 2000 meters deep into the methane sea, get to the shelf looking over the large coral area below. Instead of jumping down to the door, walk left along the shelf to get to the third Hive Thrall statue. Offer your Broken Blade of Cunning to ignite it and hear Xivu Arath’s dialogue.

