How to Farm White Crafters’ Scrips in FFXIV: Best Farming Method

Ah, the White Crafters’ Scrip. It has the distinction of being the lesser of the two Crafters’ Scrips that are available in Final Fantasy XIV. It’s always there for you when you’re leveling up, but once you get to the current level cap, your efforts will be focused on Purple Crafters’ Scrips. The latter award high-level gear that’s worthwhile until you can craft your own and high-grade Materia.

That said, there are still reasons to pick up White Crafters’ Scrips. For one, if you’re looking to make gil on the Market Board, it’s well worth it to have all of the Master Recipe books. All of the previous ranks will cost White Crafters’ Scrips, for every Disciple of the Hand.

More importantly, you can use the Scrips to purchase Gripgel, the new crafting material introduced in Patch 6.3. Gripgel is used in a number of key recipes, notably for crafting the Indagator’s sets for crafting and gathering. All of the other materials for the tools and gear can be gathered and crafted, but Gripgel only comes from Scrips. (Or the Market Board).

And let’s go over the ways you can farm White Crafters’ Scrips quickly.

Custom Deliveries – White Crafters’ Scrip Farming

What are Custom Deliveries? Well, beginning at Level 60 on any Disciple of the Hand, you can start to complete up to 12 — and only up to 12 — Custom Deliveries per week. This allotment resets every Tuesday at the usual weekly reset time (11 A.M. ET / 8 A.M. PT). You can also only complete six orders per Custom Deliveries NPC per week. There are Custom Delivery NPCs starting in Stormblood and continuing forward: they’re actually a great way to level Disciples of the Land and Hand!

Current Custom Deliveries are actually an excellent way to farm White and Purple Crafters’ Scrips at the same time. For this purpose, you’ll want to do the most recent Custom Deliveries, for Anden and Ameliance Leveilleur. Follow the linked guides to learn how to unlock each set of Custom Deliveries.

For Disciples of the Hand, it’s further worth noting that the following Custom Deliveries are all Level 80 crafts. You should be able to craft the collectables required quite easily if you’ve reached that level with the appropriate gear. Make sure your gear is mostly up-to-date and you should have no problem crafting the necessary items; Custom Deliveries are about consistency, not ability.

Collectables – White Crafters’ Scrip Farming

The second method is the one that you’ll be relying on for the rest of the time. This requires turning in crafted items to Scrip Exchange NPCs, which are found in every single major city. They’re also conveniently located next to many of the Custom Delivery NPCs. The full list includes:

Scrip Exchange in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 14.2, Y: 10.8)

in Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 14.2, Y: 10.8) Scrip Exchange in Old Gridania (X: 14.1, Y: 9.1)

in Old Gridania (X: 14.1, Y: 9.1) Scrip Exchange in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 6.0, Y: 11.9)

in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 6.0, Y: 11.9) Scrip Exchange in Idyllshire (X: 5.7, Y: 7.0)

in Idyllshire (X: 5.7, Y: 7.0) Scrip Exchange in Mor Dhona (X: 22.4, Y: 6.7)

in Mor Dhona (X: 22.4, Y: 6.7) Scrip Exchange in Rhalgr’s Reach (X: 9.9, Y: 12.5)

in Rhalgr’s Reach (X: 9.9, Y: 12.5) Sanana in The Ruby Sea (X: 28.3, Y: 15.3)

in The Ruby Sea (X: 28.3, Y: 15.3) Scrip Exchange in Eulmore (X: 11.5, Y: 10.7)

in Eulmore (X: 11.5, Y: 10.7) Scrip Exchange in The Crystarium (X: 9.8, Y: 8.5)

in The Crystarium (X: 9.8, Y: 8.5) Anna in The Firmament (X: 14.2, Y: 12.6)

in The Firmament (X: 14.2, Y: 12.6) Diana in The Firmament (X: 9.8, Y: 8.4)

in The Firmament (X: 9.8, Y: 8.4) Scrip Exchange in Old Sharlayan (X: 4.9, Y: 9.3)

in Old Sharlayan (X: 4.9, Y: 9.3) Scrip Exchange in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.5, Y: 9.5)

in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.5, Y: 9.5) Lor Ul in Il Mheg (X: 16.5, Y: 33.9)

Crafted items offer different amounts of White Crafters’ Scrips from the Scrip Exchanges, scaling up in item level until you reach the top items, which offer Purple Scrips. Your best method for farming White Crafters’ Scrips is to find the recipes with either the lowest amount of materials, or the easiest materials to acquire. We have a few options in that regard.

This recipe requires you to have a Culinarian up to Level 89 and requires 2748 Craftmanship. The recipe needs only a few materials and has easy pre-crafts, so it’s time efficient. For each one, you’ll need:

Golden Honey and Upland Wheat Flour are your crafted items, while any high-level Botanist can gather the rest of the items.

The next recipe option requires you to have a high-level Alchemist in order to craft. Like the first recipe, it’s a Level 89 craft requiring 2748 Craftmanship.

The trick here is that the Berkanan Sap comes from the Bicolor Gemstone vendor Faezbroes in Labyrinthos (X: 29.9, Y: 13.0). That means you’ll have to rock some FATEs in the region. Alternatively, you can kill the Berkanan mobs in Labyrinthos (X: 6.1, Y: 21.0) and hope the sap drops.

Another useful recipe is available to Level 89 Carpenters with gear that hits 2748 Craftmanship.

Both of these items are pre-crafts made by Carpenters and Weavers, respectively. And the items needed for those crafts—Integral Log and AR-Caean Cotton Boll—can both be acquired by a max level Botanist.

There are other options beyond these, but they’re a great place to start. You may find that older recipes are easier to gather material, whether that is on your own as a gatherer or through the Market Board. We will note that these crafted items as easier, but will likely give fewer White Crafters’ Scrip, meaning in the long run, they will consume more Elemental Crystals than high-level recipes. If you’re fine on the Elemental Crystal front, go right ahead!