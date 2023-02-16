How to Enable Full Auto on All Weapons in Destiny 2

A while back, Bungie added a mod called Full Auto Retrofit to Destiny 2. That mod, when applied to a weapon, allows to to fire full auto. Many players still use this mod to make their weapons fully automatic. However, there’s another option. In fact, there’s a way to make all of your weapons in Destiny 2 full auto without sacrificing your mod slot. It’s been in the game for a while, but it isn’t well signposted, so many players may not even know it’s there. Here’s how to do it.

Go into your settings, then click on the Gameplay tab. Under the Gameplay listing, you should see an entry for Full Auto. It’s off by default, so just toggle it to on. Switching this setting on will enable full auto for all weapons in Destiny 2.

Unfortunately, there’s currently no way to individually toggle full auto on different weapons without using Full Auto Retrofit. That means if you want full auto on, say, a pulse rifle but not on a hand cannon, you have to use the mod. Maybe Bungie will adjust that in the future.

Still, it’s nice to have the ability to enable full auto for everything. It’s a great accessibility feature and it also just makes things easier on your index finger in many activities. It also frees up your mod slot to use things like Minor Spec in PVE or Targeting Adjuster, Icarus Grip, or Sprint Grip in PVP.

Do you use the full auto feature in Destiny 2? Or are you still using Full Auto Retrofit on some of your weapons? Let us know in the comments.