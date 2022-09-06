How to Easily Complete the Salty Smith Triumph in Destiny 2

If you’re looking to get the seasonal Scallywag title in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, then one of the requirements you’ll have to complete is the Salty Smith Triumph. This Triumph requires you to craft each of the six seasonal weapons, which in turn means you have to grind out five red-bordered drops of each of them. Since many players don’t even have all of the Season of the Haunted weapons crafted yet, this might seem a little daunting. But for now, at least, there’s a way to get this Triumph that doesn’t require crafting any seasonal weapons at all.

To complete this trick, you’ll need to have the seasonal weapons — not red-bordered variants, just any regular drops will do. Take your gear and head to craft a weapon on Savathun’s Throne World. You want to equip as many of the seasonal weapons as you can, then craft any unlocked pattern you have. After you’re done, check your Salty Smith Triumph progress. Any of the seasonal weapons you had equipped while crafting should be checked off. You can repeat this process as many times as necessary, swapping out the weapons you have equipped, to complete the Triumph. This also works for the seasonal challenges that task you with crafting a certain number of Season of the Plunder Weapons.

Just like that, you can finish the Salty Smith Triumph in Destiny 2. You might ask — isn’t that cheating? Well, kind of, but it’s a pirate-themed season, so maybe it’s ok? Bungie has never really penalized players for using these kinds of exploits, so the worst you can probably expect is to have the Triumph reverted. Even that doesn’t seem likely, with the most realistic outcome here being that Bungie simply patches the exploit and it’s tough luck to everyone who didn’t use it while it was around. So, if crafting all of the Season of Plunder weapons sounds like kind of a pain to you, then get on this while you still can.