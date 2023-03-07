How to Bond With Strand Sources in Destiny 2 Lightfall

During the “Maelstrom” quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall, one of your objectives will be to “bond with Strand sources.” But what exactly does this mean, and how do you find Strand sources?

First off, Strand sources are those little Strand objects that appear periodically during the Lightfall campaign. Interacting with them gives you the Strand Empowered status, giving you faster recharge rates on all Strand abilities. These objects are mainly meant to give you a taste of Strand powers during Lightfall‘s campaign, but they can be found in Neomuna’s patrol zones as well.

For the Maelstrom quest step “Bond with Strand sources,” you’ll have to find two of these objects in the currently active Vex Incursion Zone. That means finding the area in Neomuna with rain graphics displayed over it on the map. Strand sources appear in a few different locations per area. For instance, in Liming Harbor they tend to appear in the open area under the docked ship to the north and on a nearby circular raised platform.

The problem is that you could head to the Vex Incursion Area and not find a Strand source to bond with. There may be some way of triggering them we don’t know about yet. However, the easiest and most reliable way to complete the bond with Strand sources objective is to simply reload the area repeatedly. Spawn into the area, take a quick tour and look for any star icons on your hud, which indicate a Strand source. If you don’t find one, spawn back in and repeat.

Note that public events and even public event banners may interfere with Strand sources spawning, since they can appear in the same areas. If you see a public event, try leaving the planet entirely and coming back.

That’s about it for Strand sources. It took us about twenty minutes to find two after we started using this method, so it shouldn’t take you too long.