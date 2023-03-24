How to Beat the Shields Up Challenge in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. Like previous raids, Root of Nightmares has challenges that players will need to complete if they want to unlock the Dream Warrior title. Here’s how to beat the second challenge, Shields Up during Root of Nightmares’ Cataclysm in Destiny 2.

Shields Up Challenge Guide

To complete the Shields Up challenge you will need to hold off on killing the Darkness or Light Shielded Cabal enemies until you complete both node chains on each floor. Meaning, the enemies the orange-bar Cabal Centurions must be left alive while your runners are activating the Light and Darkness nodes on either side of the arena. Only when both sides have completed their node changes and the last wave of enemies spawn can you gain the Flux of Darkness or Field of Light buff to slay these foes. After both sides have completed their notes you’ll get a message about Interlopers blocking your ascent. When this appears, anyone on your team can grab their respective buffs and kill these Centurions.

Now ascend to the next floor and repeat this process of waiting to kill all the orange-bar Centurions until the node changes are finished on that floor. For this challenge, I recommend having one person on each side of the gap using a grenade launcher with disorientating rounds. While this won’t actually damage these Centurions, it will blind them and render them unable to attack for a few seconds. This can be a good way to midgate the incoming damage if you’re struggling to stay alive. Suspend also works on these foes, so try running Strand if you want to simply disable these foes without killing them.

The biggest problem I see teams run into is when someone doesn’t realize they have the Flux of Darkness or Field of Light buff and accidentally kills one of these enemies. Make sure the runners only ever refresh their buffs when no one is in the Darkness or Light auras. This will ensure that neither of the other four players gets the buff and shoots a Centurion. You will be altered if you fail the Shields Up triumph via a text notification at the bottom of your screen. If this pops up, just have your team wipe and restart the encounter. After completing the Shields Up challenge, make sure to turn in the triumph to increase your chances of getting the Conditional Finality raid exotic!