How to Beat the Illuminated Torment Challenge in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. Like previous raids, Root of Nightmares has weekly challenges that players will need to complete if they want to unlock the Dream Warrior title. Here’s how to beat the first weekly challenge, Illuminated Torment during Root of Nightmares’ Cataclysm encounter in Destiny 2.

(Given this is a challenge guide, it is written under the assumption that you know how to do the mechanics of the first encounter.)

Illuminated Torment Challenge Guide

To complete the Illuminated Torment challenge you can only kill the Tormentors in the first encounter while you have the Field of Light buff. While this sounds difficult, it’s actually not too difficult so long as you communicate with your team. Before the encounter starts, designate one person as the runner, two as the Psion killers, and the last three will be on Tormentor killing duty. Those three players should hang around in the Field of Light aura and kill enemies until the Tormentor spawns. When this happens, the runner should quickly give them the Field of Light buff so they can kill the Tormentor. In some cases, you should be able to just stand where you got the buff and damage the Tormentor.

Make sure someone on your team calls out where the Tormentor is located, as the Field of Light buff holders will only have 15 seconds to burn through this boss. Because of this, I recommend using burst damage weapons like rockets, sniper rifles, or linear fusion rifles. Izanagi’s Burden is especially good at killing Tormentors since it can consistently hit their critical points. You will need to do this for every Tormentor throughout this encounter if you want to complete the Illuminated Torment challenge.

The biggest challenge is ensuring that someone without the buff doesn’t accidentally kill one of these enemies. To mitigate these chances, make sure to only have those with the Field of Light buff shoot enemies around the Tormentor when it spawns. What my team did is we would get the Tormentors weak and then quickly go get the buff to ensure we could slay them within the time limit. Only the final blow needs to be done by someone with the buff, but anyone can damage them. So if you’re struggling trying getting their health low before killing them while holding the buff.

The last thing you want is to have a rocket or ability land the last blow on an enemy when you don’t have the buff. Remember to hold onto any Adept weapons you get, as you can eventually enhance the perks on this gun in a future Bungie update.