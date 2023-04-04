How to Beat the Crossfire Challenge in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, one of the biggest draws is the new raid, Root of Nightmares. On the Witness’ pyramid ship, players will battle through hordes of Cabal enemies to face off against formerly imprisoned, Nezarec. Like previous raids, Root of Nightmares has weekly challenges that players will need to complete if they want to unlock the Dream Warrior title. Here’s how to beat the first weekly challenge, Crossfire during Root of Nightmares’ Scission encounter in Destiny 2.

(Given this is a challenge guide, it is written under the assumption that you know how to do the mechanics of the second encounter.)

Crossfire Challenge Guide – Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

To complete the Crossfire raid challenge in Destiny 2 you will need to use the various launchers and have someone shoot the diamond crux on the opposite side so they can traverse the gap. Meaning if you’re on the left side of the room, you have to shoot the right side’s crux and vice versa. Do not Well-stake, sword dash, or Strand grapple over the gap, only use the launchers. If you are having trouble with both buff runners shooting the diamonds at the same time, just designate one add killer on either side to be the crux shooter instead.

So at the start of the encounter, if you are grabbing the Field of Light buff you will need to shoot the crux across the gap so the person with Flux of Darkness can come over to your side to blast their node. Then grab the buff on that side, shoot the next node, refresh your buff, and then have both buff holders shoot their launcher’s respective diamond to rocket them across the gap. This crux shooting also applies to the final launcher which sends you to the next floor. Make sure someone on the opposite side blasts your side’s node so you can go up top.

Because of this, it’s imperative that the two people crossing the gap are not only in position but given a quick countdown so they can shoot their cruxes at the same time. I recommend weapons like scout rifles, pulse rifles, sniper rifles, or auto rifles to ensure you can accurately and quickly blast the diamond. Obviously, since we’re relying on the launchers not sending you at a weird angle you might want to lower your framerate if you’re on PC to ensure consistency. Remember, the mob-clearing people can also shoot the cruxes on the opposite sides to bring someone over, which can be helpful in a pinch.

Destiny 2’s Crossfire challenge is entirely about timing and communication, so make sure to always countdown before blasting the cruxes by the launchers. Both runners are on a pretty tight timer, so you’ll need to move quickly to shoot the node once you land on the opposite side. Keep in mind, if you’re in the air and shoot the diamond you will fail the challenge. After doing this for every single floor you will complete the Crossfire challenge and earn yourself a fancy Adept weapon if you’re on Master difficulty.