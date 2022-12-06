Get Ready for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is live and there’s a ton of new weapons to unlock, patterns to grind, and armor to spruce up your Guardian with the latest glamour. Stuck at work and can’t dive in right now? Or maybe you’re already playing but are finding yourself looking for an answer. Either way, in this post we’ll be rounding up all of our Season 19 coverage and content so you can browse it all as easily as possible!

Season of the Seraph is live now and ends on February 28, 2023 with the launch of the Lightfall expansion. That means you have 83 days from the start of the season to wrap up everything. Keep in mind that this is the final season of the Destiny 2 calendar. That means all of this year’s seasonal activities, armor, weapons, and more will be going away after this. They may, however, eventually return in Dares of Eternity like some other content has.

Heist Battlegrounds & Seraph Key Codes

In Season of the Seraph you will be collecting Seraph Key Codes by completing activities anywhere in the solar system. When you finish a Heist Battleground, this season’s new mode, you can spend 500 of these Seraph Key Codes to open the bonus chest that rewards Seraphic Umbral Energy. You then use this Seraphic Energy at the Exo Frame in the HELM to focus Umbral Engrams.

Override Frequencies & Resonant Stems

During the introductory mission and subsequent talk on the HELM, you’re given a Resonance Amp which you can find in your inventory. This item unlocks Resonant Stem drops for you which drop from some activities and from opening Seraph Chests. Once you have four of theses Resonant Stems, you can refine four into a single Override Frequency using the Amp.

New Weapons, Perks, & God Rolls

With 25 new or reprised weapons this season, 16 of which have craftable patterns to unlock, there are a whole lot of new god rolls to chase. Here is our handy list of the best perks for both PVE and PVP for each. There are also eight new perks and seven new origin traits.

Cloudstrike Catalyst

From what we can tell, there is only one new exotic weapon catalyst this season and it’s for Cloudstrike.

New Seals & Titles

If you’re someone who likes chasing seals and titles, you’re going to have your hands full. There are five new seals to earn, a few of which are classified, and each will be quite the task. There’s one for the new dungeon, another for The Dawning, the usual Moments of Triumph event seal (MMXXII), a typical seasonal seal (Seraph), and a competitive focused Crucible seal (Glorious).

Upcoming Content

Though most of our day one coverage is done, throughout the upcoming days and next few weeks, we’ll be continuing to cover everything from Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. That includes more god roll guides, quest walkthroughs, info on new materials, recommendations on seasonal upgrades, and a whole lot more.