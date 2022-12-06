Get Ready for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is live and there’s a ton of new weapons to unlock, patterns to grind, and armor to spruce up your Guardian with the latest glamour. Stuck at work and can’t dive in right now? Or maybe you’re already playing but are finding yourself looking for an answer. Either way, in this post we’ll be rounding up all of our Season 19 coverage and content so you can browse it all as easily as possible!
Season of the Seraph Dates
Season of the Seraph is live now and ends on February 28, 2023 with the launch of the Lightfall expansion. That means you have 83 days from the start of the season to wrap up everything. Keep in mind that this is the final season of the Destiny 2 calendar. That means all of this year’s seasonal activities, armor, weapons, and more will be going away after this. They may, however, eventually return in Dares of Eternity like some other content has.
Heist Battlegrounds & Seraph Key Codes
In Season of the Seraph you will be collecting Seraph Key Codes by completing activities anywhere in the solar system. When you finish a Heist Battleground, this season’s new mode, you can spend 500 of these Seraph Key Codes to open the bonus chest that rewards Seraphic Umbral Energy. You then use this Seraphic Energy at the Exo Frame in the HELM to focus Umbral Engrams.
Override Frequencies & Resonant Stems
During the introductory mission and subsequent talk on the HELM, you’re given a Resonance Amp which you can find in your inventory. This item unlocks Resonant Stem drops for you which drop from some activities and from opening Seraph Chests. Once you have four of theses Resonant Stems, you can refine four into a single Override Frequency using the Amp.
- Destiny 2 Resonate Stems Guide – How to Get Resonate Stems
- How to Solve the Override Frequency Code in Destiny 2
New Weapons, Perks, & God Rolls
With 25 new or reprised weapons this season, 16 of which have craftable patterns to unlock, there are a whole lot of new god rolls to chase. Here is our handy list of the best perks for both PVE and PVP for each. There are also eight new perks and seven new origin traits.
- All New Destiny 2 Perks and Origin Traits from Season of the Seraph
- Path of Least Resistance Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
- Retrofit Escapade Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
- Fire and Forget Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
- Disparity Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It
Cloudstrike Catalyst
From what we can tell, there is only one new exotic weapon catalyst this season and it’s for Cloudstrike.
- How to Get the Cloudstrike Catalyst in Destiny 2
- Destiny 2 Cloudstrike Guide – How to Get the Cloudstrike Exotic
New Seals & Titles
If you’re someone who likes chasing seals and titles, you’re going to have your hands full. There are five new seals to earn, a few of which are classified, and each will be quite the task. There’s one for the new dungeon, another for The Dawning, the usual Moments of Triumph event seal (MMXXII), a typical seasonal seal (Seraph), and a competitive focused Crucible seal (Glorious).
- Destiny 2 Glorious Title Guide – All New Crucible Seal Triumphs
- Destiny 2 Seraph Title Guide – All Season of Seraph Seal Triumphs
- Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022 Guide – Unlocking the MMXXII Title
Upcoming Content
Though most of our day one coverage is done, throughout the upcoming days and next few weeks, we’ll be continuing to cover everything from Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. That includes more god roll guides, quest walkthroughs, info on new materials, recommendations on seasonal upgrades, and a whole lot more.