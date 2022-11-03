Forensic Nightmare Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Forensic Nightmare is a precision SMG associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2

You can obtain Forensic Nightmare from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Forensic Nightmare God Rolls

Forensic Nightmare PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion or Grave Robber

Headstone or Swashbuckler

Well, Forensic Nightmare sure looks cool, but when it comes to Destiny 2 gameplay it leaves something to be desired. For a precision frame it has pretty lousy range, and its long reload time is kind of a pain too. It had something of a niche as an SMG with access to Headstone, but now that Blood Feud does too, it doesn’t even have that. In general content it can work ok, but then, pretty much anything can in Destiny 2 these days. You can run a Grave Robber/Swashbuckler roll for a melee-focused build, but again, Blood Feud can do the same, also has access to Pugilist, and has a far better Origin Trait. Your best bet is probably something like Perpetual Motion and Headstone, but yeah — Forensic Nightmare may have had a purpose for a minute there, but it’s basically pointless now.

Forensic Nightmare PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion or Heating Up

Kill Clip

Do not use Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2 PVP. Just don’t do it! Seriously, there are dozens of better weapons you could run. Why do you want to use this thing? Have you seen its lackluster range? Its pathetic max zoom? And yet you persist. I admit, I am fascinated by and perhaps even, on some level, admire your dogged tenacity. But there is a difference between bravery and foolhardiness, and to wield the Forensic Nightmare in Destiny 2‘s Crucible is firmly in the territory of the latter.

That’s about it for Forensic Nightmare. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.