Fixed Odds Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added with the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, Fixed Odds is a reprised Opulent Solar LMG. Is it worth using? What are some of the best rolls to aim for with it? Let’s take a look.

How to Get Fixed Odds in Destiny 2

You can get Fixed Odds in the Duality dungeon. This weapon drops from the final boss encounter. Keep in mind, that this gun is not a guaranteed drop at the end of this section. If you do get Fixed Odds to drop, even just once, it will then become a possible reward from the dungeon’s two secret chests and the additional engram you get for beating the entire activity. Remember, you can endlessly farm the dungeon so you aren’t limited to running this activity once a week. Once you’ve obtained five Deepsight drops of Fixed Odds, you can craft it.

Fixed Odds God Rolls

Fixed Odds PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Tactical Mag

Feeding Frenzy or Field Prep

Incandescent or Killing Tally

Masterwork: Reload Speed

As LMGs go, Fixed Odds does have a lot going for it. First, it’s craftable, at least in theory — good luck getting the five Deepsight patterns you’ll need to do so. Second, it has a good range of add clear perks available, including the incredible Incandescent. And let’s be real, if you’re running it, that’s probably why.

Of course, as an LMG Fixed Odds suffers from the problems that all such weapons do in Destiny 2. It has a ponderous reload speed, albeit one that can be ameliorated with Feeding Frenzy. It does very little against bosses, so its use cases are fairly restricted. And it has some specific issues, too — Killing Tally has limited utility without access to a perk like Overflow or Subsistence, to name one. The lack of Auto-Loading Holster is also kind of a pain.

All that said, Fixed Odds can be a lot of fun to use. And hey, LMGs might be getting a buff down the line, in which case it’ll be even better. For now, it’s a solid example of its archetype that pairs great with Solar subclasses and looks cool as hell.

Fixed Odds PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Accurized Rounds

Under Pressure

Rangefinder or Killing Tally

Masterwork: Range

LMGs are definitely not the hotness in Destiny 2 PVP right now, and Fixed Odds is no exception. It does have access to Rangefinder, which is always appreciated, and Under Pressure helps with accuracy. It’s worth noting that Killing Tally does have some specific utility in Crucible, since unlike most kill-chaining damage perks it doesn’t expire until you reload or stow Fixed Odds, so if you’re careful with your shots you can benefit from it immensely.

That’s about it for Fixed Odds. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.