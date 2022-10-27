Firefright Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

A kinetic auto rifle debuting in Destiny 2 Season of Haunted, Firefright is one of the craftable weapons from the Derelict Leviathan activities. Let’s take a look at this weapon, including some rolls to aim for in PVE and PVP.

How to Get Firefright in Destiny 2

You can obtain drops of Firefright from Season of the Haunted activities, which can include red bordered drops that will eventually allow you to craft it. Additionally, you can focus Umbral Engrams into drops of it and the other Derelict Leviathan weapons at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., provided you have unlocked the necessary upgrades by playing seasonal content.

Firefright God Rolls

Firefright PVE God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

High-Caliber Rounds

Threat Detector or Fourth Time’s the Charm

Adagio or Surrounded

In Destiny 2 PVE, Firefright is an ok if kind of underwhelming auto rifle. Partly, it just suffers in comparison to the other Opulent weapons — Calus Mini-Tool is a much better add clear weapon the majority of the time, and Tears of Contrition is superior for high-level content. But part of it is just that Firefright has a suboptimal perk pool. I mean, when Adagio is your most reliable damage perk, you’ve got a problem. Your best bet for general content is Threat Detector plus Surrounded or Adagio, though you also have access to Fourth Time’s the Charm.

Unfortunately, you just aren’t going to be able to deal enough burst damage with Firefright to make it useful in the vast majority of situations. It at least has the niche utility of being able to roll Osmosis, but there are better weapons that roll with that, like Scathelocke and the recently-returned BrayTech Werewolf.

Firefright PVP God Roll

Arrowhead Brake

Ricochet Rounds

Fragile Focus

Elemental Capacitor or Adagio

Auto rifles aren’t really meta in Destiny 2 PVP right now, and Firefright isn’t going to wow in the Crucible. That said, auto rifles recently did get a boost to the impact of their stability stat, and precision frames in particular got a slight increase to their crit damage multiplier. That isn’t going to suddenly turn Firefright into a PVP killing machine, but it does make it a little more viable. If you’re running an Arc subclass, then Elemental Capacitor gives a large buff to Handling that can be extremely useful. Otherwise, you can roll with Adagio as long as you can get used to the variable rate of fire — the buff to damage from a single kill is substantial.

That’s about it for Firefright. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.