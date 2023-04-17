FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – April 2023 Irregular Tomestone Guide

As we round the corner for Patch 6.4, it’s time once again for The Moogle Treasure Trove returns to Final Fantasy XIV. It’ll start on April 24, 2023 at 1:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 a.m. EDT. Once the event has begun, it’ll run until the launch of Patch 6.4 some time in May. (Likely, May 23, as these tend to run for a month.)

For those who haven’t paid attention to previous Moogle Treasure Troves, let’s explain what the deal is. For the duration of the event, you can earn unique Tomestones, Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, for participating in certain duties. These Tomestones can then be taken to a particular vendor for limited-time rewards. For this event, these rewards include a brand-new Ufiti mount.

For the duration of the event, duties that reward Irregular Tomestones will be marked with a Moogle icon on your Duty Finder. Each duty needs to be run with Level Sync on and you cannot run them via the new Duty Support system or Squadrons. As a note, there’s no duty that offers 10 Irregular Tomestones for this iteration of the event. Here’s the full list of duties and rewards that will be available during the Moogle Treasure Trove.

Alliance Raid Moogle Tomestones

The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach – 7x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 7x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Puppets’ Bunker – 6x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 6x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Copied Factory – 5x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Dungeon Moogle Tomestones

The Praetorium – 7x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 7x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Castrum Meridianum – 4x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 4x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Hullbreaker Isle – 4x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 4x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard) – 4x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 4x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Dzemael Darkhold – 3x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 3x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Cutter’s Cry – 3x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 3x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Sunken Temple of Qarn – 3x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Trial Moogle Tomestones

The Porta Decumana (Ultima Weapon) – 3x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 3x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity The Cloud Deck – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Castrum Marinum – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Cinder Drift – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Normal Raid Moogle Tomestones

Alexander – The Soul of the Creator – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Heart of the Creator – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Breath of the Creator – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Eyes of the Creator – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Burden of the Son – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Arm of the Son – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Cuff of the Son – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Fist of the Son – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Burden of the Father – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Arm of the Father – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Cuff of the Father – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

– 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Alexander – The Fist of the Father – 2x Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Sometimes, the Final Fantasy XIV team uses these events to push players towards content that is relevant to the next patch’s storyline. That’s probably not the case this time around, as the above duties focus heavily on the Nier: Automata raids. Still perhaps these raids may factor into Patch 6.4 in some odd way.

In addition to these PVE events, there are also PVP activities that also award Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity. These are all Frontline events — Hidden Gorge, Onsal Hakair, Fields of Glory, Seal Rock, and Borderland Ruins — meaning your time in Crystalline Conflict won’t count. PVP duties award different amounts of Irregular Tomestones depending on whether your team wins or loses. If you win, you get five Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, while losers only get three Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity.

What Are The Treasure Trove Rewards and Where Do You Get Them?

Once you’ve obtained a good number of Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, you can bring them back to the Itinerant Moogle. This little fellow can be found in the three starting cities. You’ll find the Moogle floating in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X:12.4, Y: 12.1), or Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).

The Porxie Earring will cost you 100 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, but who wants some earrings? Boo! Instead, we turn your attention to a number of mounts you can pick up for 50 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity each. There’s the Magitek Predator Identification Key, Ixion Clarion, and the Megalotragus Horn, which gives you the distinctive Final Fantasy VI mount, Odin’s mighty steed, and a majestic goat respectively. Mounts are far better than earrings, even if crafters and gatherers already have easy access to it. You can also pick up a A Long Fall Orchestrion Roll and the Modern Aesthetics – Gyr Abanian Plait hairstyle for the same cost as the mount. The latter goes for a ton on the Market Board, so grab it for a steal.

Ostensibly Special Timeworn Maps might seem pricey at 30 Irregular Tomestones for two, but they’re an absolute steal. Each guarantees a treasure portal rather than the 50% chance of a portal spawning from a normal Timeworn map. This means you can access the Shifting Gymnasion Agonon reliably, where you can get a ton of gil and other rewards.

Other rewards include mounts and gear that normally comes from other content. Take the Modern Aesthetics – Saintly Style hairstyle, which normally requires you to level up a Crafter or Gatherer to gain Skybuilders’ Scrip. During the event, you can pick it up for 50 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity. Or the Behemoth gear, which requires players to complete the Notorious Monster FATE “He Taketh It with His Eyes,” which doesn’t spawn reliably. Each piece costs 30 Irregular Tomestones. Regardless, you can find all the available rewards over at the Lodestone.

Which Duties Should You Farm?

During the Moogle Treasure Trove event, the community usually gets together and figures out which duties can be done in the shortest amount of time for the greatest number of Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity. Judging by the available duties, a lot of players will be running Cutter’s Cry, which is a relatively quick dungeon rewarding you with three Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity per run. Expect to see a lot of Blue Mage groups running it to finish it in record time.

Players should jump on the The Cloud Deck, Castrum Marinum, and Cinder Drift trials, as you’ll need them in order to continue Tataru’s Grand Adventure in Patch 6.4. Also, expect one or more of the Alexander raids to be run for sweet, sweet Mendacity Tomestones.

This is pretty much all you need to know about the Moogle Treasure Trove event for April 2023! Be prepared for the farming and Patch 6.4!