FFXIV Island Sanctuary Rare Animal Spawns, Weather, Time, and Locations

We’ve covered the many facets of Island Sanctuary, the new chill content in Final Fantasy XIV via Patch 6.2. We have a guide on everything you need to know about Island Sanctuary, how to get Island EXP to raise your Sanctuary Rank fast, and a batch of quick tips to make island life easier. But now it’s time to get into the weeds of something more specific; the Island Sanctuary rare animals you can catch.

Regular animals populate your island and are important resources to get certain materials as you take care of them at your base. But rare spawns depend on several conditions like the weather and time on your island. And each rare animal will only spawn in specific locations. This guide will cover where and how to capture rare animals.

We’ve compiled information we’ve gathered based on our experience and what other players have sourced in a comprehensive community-based Island Sanctuary guide by Leiton Grey. Between the FFXIV Reddit and Poking Paradice Discord channel, several players have contributed to that guide and are making continual updates to it.

Island Sanctuary Rare Spawns for Animals (Weather, Time, and Location)

The following is a table of the rare animals you can find in Island Sanctuary. This includes their names, the weather conditions you’ll find them in, the time of day (in-game Eorzean time) they can spawn, the approximate coordinates in which they can be located, and their size. Remember that catching animals is never a guarantee. Sometimes they can be elusive, dodging your restraint and even running away after a failed attempt.

Rare Animal Weather Condition Time of Day General Location Size Ornery Karakul Fair Skies Any X: 20.0, Y: 23.0 Small Lemur Any 6:00am – 9:00am X: 20.0, Y: 26.0 Small Apkallu of Paradise Any 12:00pm – 3:00pm X: 19.0, Y: 11.0 Small Star Marmot Any 9:00am – 12:00pm X: 15.0, Y: 19.0 Small Yellow Coblyn Fog Any X: 27.0, Y: 19.0 Small Beachcomb Rain 12:00am – 3:00am X: 17.8, Y: 12.6 Small Twinklefleece Fog 6:00pm – 9:00pm X: 22.1, Y: 20.8 Small Dodo of Paradise Any 3:00pm – 6:00pm X: 16.0, Y: 12.0 Medium Island Stag Any 6:00pm – 9:00pm X: 20.0, Y: 19.0 Medium Black Chocobo Clear Skies Any X: 13.0, Y: 11.0 Medium Glyptodon Any 12:00am – 3:00am X: 31.0, Y: 11.0 Medium Paissa Fair Skies 12:00pm – 3:00pm X: 25.0, Y: 28.0 Medium Grand Buffalo Clouds Any X: 12.0, Y: 17.0 Large Island Billy Any 3:00am – 6:00am X: 26.0, Y: 22.0 Large Gold Back Rain Any X: 31.0, Y: 28.0 Large Alligator Showers 6:00am – 9:00am X: 17.0, Y: 24.0 Large Goobbue Clouds 9:00am – 12:00pm X: 33.0, Y: 16.0 Large

Capturing the Island Sanctuary Rare Animals

With the way Island Sanctuary is structured, you can only capture certain animals once you’ve progressed and reached a high-enough Sanctuary Rank. For example, you cannot catch medium-sized animals until you can craft Makeshift Restraints, which is unlocked at Rank 6. Large animals can only be caught using Makeshift Soporific, which is unlocked at Rank 8. You can swoop up any small animals using the Makeshift Net that’s available to craft early on, though.

Another thing to note is that the Paissa cannot be caught until you’ve reached Rank 10, currently the max rank. That’s because the area it spawns in can only be accessed once you have unlocked flying on your island, which is your Rank 10 reward.

Island Sanctuary Animal Tracker

If you’re not fond of playing the guessing game with regards to weather, there is an Island Sanctuary weather and animal tracker available. Using that tracker, you can just select the animal you’re looking for and get the upcoming Eorzean and real-world times for the necessary weather condition. It also has a map that highlights the rare animal spawn areas.

All Island Sanctuary Materials and How to Get Them

Island Sanctuary is all about crafting and gathering (outside of Disciples of Hand and Land). And you will need to craft plenty of capture tools if you want to catch all these animals. To help you out, our very own FFXIV item database includes all the Island Sanctuary materials with information on how and where to get them.

For the materials required to craft capturing restraints, use the following item database entries:

Other FFXIV 6.2 Guides

Island Sanctuary isn’t the only new feature that came with FFXIV Patch 6.2. If you’re looking to start the new Savage raids, use our full Abyssos Fifth Circle Savage (P5S) guide — it includes GIFs and diagrams for all the fight mechanics. We also have an Abyssos Savage gear drop guide and loot table. And if you need help with other difficult content, be sure to use our Storm’s Crown Extreme guide with more GIFs and diagrams.