All FFXIV Island Sanctuary Animal Spawns

In Final Fantasy XIV, Warriors of Light were given an island in hopes that players would have a relaxing getaway that they could leisurely improve as time goes on. While most players had other ideas about what the word 'leisurely' means, other players have been taking the time to upgrade and improve their islands, which includes catching animals like they were Pokémon.

Regular animals populate your island and are important resources to get certain materials as you take care of them at your base. But rare spawns depend on several conditions like the weather and time on your island. And each rare animal will only spawn in specific locations.

While running around the island at any given time spawns regular animals, it will take some time and patience to capture the rare ones that only spawn during certain times, during certain weather conditions, or both. Either way, whatever animal you're looking for, below is a helpful table to capture any animal on the island.

Island Sanctuary Rare for Animals (Weather, Time, and Location)

The following is a table of all the animals you can find in Island Sanctuary. This includes their names, the weather conditions you’ll find them in, the time of day (in-game Eorzean time) they can spawn, the approximate coordinates in which they can be located, and their size. Remember that catching animals is never a guarantee. Sometimes they can be elusive, dodging your restraint and even running away after a failed attempt.

Rare Animal Weather Condition Time of Day General Location Size Ornery Karakul Fair Skies Any X: 20, Y: 23 Small Lemur Any 6am – 9am X: 20, Y: 26 Small Apkallu Any Any X: 19, Y: 11 Small Apkallu of Paradise Any 12pm – 3pm X: 19, Y: 11 Small Star Marmot Any 9am – 12pm X: 15, Y: 19 Small Yellow Coblyn Fog Any X: 27, Y: 19 Small Beachcomb Rain 12am – 3am X: 17.8, Y: 12.6 Small Twinklefleece Fog 6pm – 9pm X: 22.1, Y: 20.8 Small Lost Lamb Any Any X: 20, Y: 23 Small Opo-Opo Any Any X: 20, Y: 26 Small Ground Squirrel Any Any X: 15, Y: 19 Small Coblyn Any Any X: 20, Y: 13 Small Quartz Spriggan Any Any Mountain Hollow Small Amethyst Spriggan Any 9pm - 12pm Mountain Hollow Small Funguar Rain 3pm - 6pm X: 20, Y: 27 Small Dodo of Paradise Any 3:pm - 6:pm X: 16, Y: 12 Medium Tiger of Paradise Fair 6pm - 9pm X: 15, Y: 14 Medium Wild Dodo Any Any X: 16, Y: 12 Medium Island Doe Any Any X: 12, Y: 19 Medium Island Stag Any 6pm - 9pm X: 20, Y: 19 Medium Black Chocobo Clear Skies Any X: 13, Y: 11 Medium Chocobo Any Any X: 20, Y: 21 Medium Glyptodon Pup Any Any X: 30, Y: 11 Medium Glyptodon Any 12am – 3am X: 31, Y: 11 Medium Aurochs Any Any X: 12 Y:17 Medium Paissa Fair Skies 12pm – 3pm X: 25, Y: 28 Medium Alkonost Clear 9pm - 12pm X: 23, Y: 30 Medium Grand Buffalo Clouds Any X: 12, Y: 17 Large Island Billy Any 3am – 6am X: 26, Y: 22 Large Island Nanny Any Any X: 26, Y: 24 Large Blue Back Any Any X: 28, Y: 28 Large Gold Back Rain Any X: 31, Y: 28 Large Alligator Showers 6am – 9am X: 17, Y: 24 Large Goobbue Clouds 9am – 12pm X: 33, Y: 16 Large Wild Boar Any Any X: 18, Y: 16 Large Griffin Clear 3pm - 6pm X: 15, Y: 22 Large Boar of Paradise Rain 9am - 12pm X: 17, Y: 16 Large Weird Spriggan Fog 12pm - 3pm X: 24, Y: 18 Large

Capturing the Island Sanctuary Rare Animals

With the way Island Sanctuary is structured, you can only capture certain animals once you’ve progressed and reached a high-enough Sanctuary Rank. For example, you cannot catch medium-sized animals until you can craft Makeshift Restraints, which is unlocked at Rank 6. Large animals can only be caught using Makeshift Soporific, which is unlocked at Rank 8. You can swoop up any small animals using the Makeshift Net that’s available to craft early on, though.

Another thing to note is that the Paissa cannot be caught until you’ve reached Rank 10, currently the max rank. That’s because the area it spawns in can only be accessed once you have unlocked flying on your island, which is your Rank 10 reward.

Island Sanctuary Animal Tracker

If you’re not fond of playing the guessing game with regards to weather, there is an Island Sanctuary weather and animal tracker available. Using that tracker, you can just select the animal you’re looking for and get the upcoming Eorzean and real-world times for the necessary weather condition. It also has a map that highlights the rare animal spawn areas.