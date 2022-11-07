Fel Taradiddle Destiny 2 Guide – God Roll and How to Get It

Added in the Witch Queen expansion to Destiny 2, Fel Taradiddle is a lightweight kinetic bow associated with Savathun’s Throne World. Let’s take a look at some of the best rolls for this weapon.

How to Get Fel Taradiddle in Destiny 2

You can obtainFel Taradiddle from activities in the Throne World — that means story missions, lost sectors, ranking up with Fynch, and so on. Once you’ve obtained enough Deepsight rolls of the weapon, you can craft it.

Fel Taradiddle God Rolls

Fel Taradiddle PVE God Roll

Polymer String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Explosive Head or Successful Warm-Up

It has a funny name and it’s a great Destiny 2 PVE bow, so there’s a lot to love about Fel Taradiddle. Skip Elastic String — Polymer String and a Draw Time masterwork get us down to the minimum draw time. For primary perks, Archer’s Tempo is the clear win in the third slot in the vast majority of cases, though Shoot to Loot has some niche utility in tougher activities.

In the fourth column, you’ve got a bunch of great PVE perks, including Adrenaline Junkie and One For All. That said, Explosive Head is just so reliable, providing a straight damage increase on all shots in PVE. You could also run with Successful Warm-Up, though you may find that the draw time bonus is overkill.

All in all, Fel Taradiddle is a fantastic bow for PVE activities. If you remember the old days of the Black Armory weapon, it should conjure up good memories of the Spiteful Fang bow.

Fel Taradiddle PVP God Roll

Polymer String

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Archer’s Tempo

Explosive Head

Bows took a bit of a hit recently in Destiny 2, specifically to the ability to fast swap to them. Still, Fel Taradiddle can be a formidable weapon in the right hands. Most of the same perks from PVE serve it well in the Crucible too. You could run Killing Wind, but Archer’s Tempo doesn’t require kills, only hits. Still, there could be a case made for Killing Wind/Successful Warm-Up if you’re confident in your abilities with a bow.

That’s about it for Fel Taradiddle. Be sure to check out our other god roll guides for Destiny 2.