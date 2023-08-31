Destiny 2 Exotic Catalyst Guide: Black Talon & Lord of Wolves Catalysts Unlocked

The Destiny 2 Exotic weapons are some of the coolest, most powerful guns in the game. But did you know you can make them even better? With an Exotic catalyst, an Exotic weapon evolves and improves in various ways. You can find Exotic catalysts in a variety of manners, but some are truly worth the hunt to take your favorite item to the next level.

Not all Exotics have catalysts just yet, so take a look at our list to see what can be yours within a matter of hours — and what isn’t worth hunting yet, simply because it does not exist.

Updated September 2023.

Ace of Spades Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Firefly does more damage while Memento Mori is active.

Ager's Scepter Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Anarchy Catalyst

How to Obtain: Unobtainable.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: ???

Arbalest Catalyst

How to Obtain: Playlist activities.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Pierce through shields.

Bad Juju Catalyst

How to Obtain: Place 45 Tributes in the Tribute Hall.

How to Unlock: 700 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Extends the duration of String of Curses.

Bastion Catalyst

How to Obtain: ???

How to Unlock: ???

Catalyst Perk: ???

Black Talon Catalyst

How to Obtain: Killing any PVE enemy.

How to Unlock: 350 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases the max number of Dynamic Charge stacks.

Borealis Catalyst

How to Obtain: Killing any PVE enemy.

How to Unlock: 150 Arc mode kills, 150 Solar mode kills, 150 Void mode kills.

Catalyst Perk: +20 reload speed.

Cerberus+1 Catalyst

How to Obtain: Killing any PVE enemy.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Adds Focused Fire perk. Hold reload to swap to a tighter, close-ranged spread.

Centrifuse Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

The Chaperone Catalyst

Doesn’t exist.

Cloudstrike Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Coldheart Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 300 kills.

Catalyst Perk: +20 stability and +20 reload speed.

The Colony Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and or Crucible wins.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: +10 magazine size, increased ammo reserves.

Crimson Catalyst

How to Obtain: Killing any PVE enemy.

How to Unlock: 500 precision kills.

Catalyst Perk: +20 range.

Cryosthesia 77K Catalyst

How to Obtain:.

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

DARCI Catalyst

How to Obtain: Killing any PVE enemy.

How to Unlock: 300 precision kills.

Catalyst Perk: +20 stability.

Deathbringer Catalyst

How to Obtain: Playlist activities.

How to Unlock: Fill progress bar.

Catalyst Perk: Dark Descent reaches full potential quicker.

Dead Man's Tale Catalyst

How to Obtain: Presage.

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Dead Messenger

How to Obtain: Vox Obscura.

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Delicate Tomb Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Divinity Catalyst

Doesn’t exist.

Devil’s Ruin Catalyst

How to Obtain: ???

How to Unlock: ???

Catalyst Perk: ???

Duality Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Eriana’s Vow Catalyst

How to Obtain: Complete the quest from Banshee-44. (No longer available)

How to Unlock: 700 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases magazine size and adds Auto-Loading Holster.

Ex Diris Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Fighting Lion Catalyst

How to Obtain: Killing any PVE enemy.

How to Unlock: 1000 kills, 200 bounties completed.

Catalyst Perk: +30 reload speed. When Fighting Lion is fired, equipped Kinetic and Power weapons gain increase handling and accuracy stats for a brief period of time.

Forerunner Catalyst

How to Obtain: Rank 16 reputation with Xur in Eternity.

How to Unlock: 700 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Consume ammo to turn grenade into a fragmentation grenade.

Gjallarhorn Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Grand Overture Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Graviton Lance Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes, Nightfalls, and Crucible matches.

How to Unlock: 500 kills, 1000 Cosmology kills.

Catalyst Perk: +20 range, +15 aim assist, and better target acquisition.

Hawkmoon Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Hard Light Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 1000 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon stability.

Heir Apparent Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

The Huckleberry Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 1000 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon stability.

Izanagi’s Burden Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 1000 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon stability.

Jade Rabbit Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 1000 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon stability.

Jotunn Catalyst

Doesn’t exist.

The Last Word Catalyst

Doesn’t exist.

Le Monarque Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock: 350 kills.

Catalyst Perk:

Legend of Acrius Catalyst

How to Obtain: Prestige Leviathan.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: +40 reload speed and upgrades the magazine size to six.

Leviathan’s Breath Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Lorentz Driver Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Lord of Wolves Catalyst

How to Obtain: Completions of Gambit or Crucible matches, Strikes, and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases magazine size to six, increases reload speed, and expands ammo reserves.

Lumina Catalyst Catalyst

How to Obtain: Playlist activities.

How to Unlock: Heal allies with Nobel Rounds.

Catalyst Perk: Gain two Remnants for final blows.

Malfeasance Catalyst

How to Obtain: Playlist activities.

How to Unlock: 700 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Gives extra 20 Range, and Vorpal.

The Manticore Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Merciless Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon stability and range.

MIDA Multi-Tool Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and wins in Competitive Crucible after reaching the Legend Glory rank.

How to Unlock: 250 PVP precision kills.

Catalyst Perk: Adds Outlaw perk. (Increases weapon reload speed after a precision kill)

Monte Carlo Catalyst

How to Obtain: Playlist activities.

How to Unlock: 700 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Use bayonet melee after 5 stacks of Markov Chain.

No Time To Explain Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

One Thousand Voices Catalyst

How to Obtain: Unobtainable.

How to Unlock: 350 kills.

Catalyst Perk: ???

Osteo Striga Catalyst

How to Obtain: Witch Queen campaign.

How to Unlock: Reshape with catalyst.

Catalyst Perk: Poison final blows return ammo to the magazine.

Outbreak Perfected Catalyst

How to Obtain: Complete Zero Hour mission on Heroic.

How to Unlock: 500 precision kills. Collect 500 SIVA Nanites (100 Nanites per week from Heroic Zero Hour)

Catalyst Perk: Deal additional nanite damage. Enemies that die while SIVA’d will spread it to nearby foes.

Polaris Lance Catalyst

How to Obtain: Complete all five steps of the Nascent Dawn quest.

How to Unlock: 500 kills and 50 Perfect Fifth kills.

Catalyst Perk: Adds Dragonfly perk. (Precision kills create an elemental explosion)

Prometheus Lens Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases stability and handling.

The Prospector Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases blast radius and ammo reserves.

The Queenbreaker Catalyst

How to Obtain: Unobtainable.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: ???

Quicksilver Storm Catalyst

How to Obtain: Lightfall missions.

How to Unlock: Defeat enemies to fill progress bar.

Catalyst Perk: Becomes Strand weapon, and weapon grenade final blows create a Tangle.

Rat King Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 1000 kills while everyone in you fireteam is also using Rat King. (Minimum one other player)

Catalyst Perk: Increases aim assist and recoil direction. Recover health when Vermin activates.

Revision Zero Catalyst

How to Obtain: Operation: Seraph’s Shield Exotic mission.

How to Unlock: Should You Choose to Accept It quest.

Catalyst Perk: Shield-piercing ammunition.

Riskrunner Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or completions of Strikes and Nightfalls or complete Pain and Gain quest.

How to Unlock: 500 kills. 50 Arc Conductor kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases range.

Ruinous Effigy Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Skyburner’s Oath Catalyst

How to Obtain: Completing Leviathan raid encounters.

How to Unlock: 1000 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases range.

Sleeper Simulant Catalyst

How to Obtain: Completing Prestige Leviathan, Spire of Stars encounters.

How to Unlock: 1000 IKELOS sniper rifle kills, 1000 IKELOS shotgun kills, 2000 IKELOS SMG kills. Loot Oracle Chest in The Whisper (normal or heroic). 500 kills with Sleeper Simulant.

Catalyst Perk: Increases charge rate and ammo reserves.

Sturm Catalyst Catalyst

How to Obtain: PVE enemy kills on Nessus.

How to Unlock: 500 Sturm kills. 500 Drang kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon handling and range.

Sunshot Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or wins in Crucible matches, Strikes, and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 500 kills. 1000 Sun Blast kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon stability and range.

SUROS Regime Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or wins in Crucible matches.

How to Unlock: 300 PVP kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases weapon recoil direction, ups chance of SUROS Legacy perk activation.

Sweet Business Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or wins in Crucible, Stikes, or Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 250 multi-kills of four or more.

Catalyst Perk: Reduces incoming flinch when firing Sweet Business at full speed.

Symmetry Catalyst

How to Obtain: Complete the “In the Field” quest from Banshee-44.

How to Unlock: 700 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increase the max stack size from 15 to 20.

Telesto Catalyst

How to Obtain: Completing Prestige Leviathan, Eater of Worlds encounters.

How to Unlock: Complete all Lost Prophecy verses from Brother Vance.

Catalyst Perk: Increases magazine size to seven and expands ammo reserves.

Thorn Catalyst

Doesn’t exist.

Thunderlord Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Ticuu's Divination Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Tommy's Matchbook Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Tractor Cannon Catalyst

How to Obtain: PVE enemy kills.

How to Unlock: 300 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Increases magazine size to seven and expands ammo reserves.

Trespasser Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Trinity Ghoul Catalyst

How to Obtain: Unobtainable.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: ???

Truth Catalyst

Doesn’t exist.

Two Tailed Fox Catalyst

How to Obtain: Playlist activities.

How to Unlock: 350 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Adds third Arc rocket.

Verglas Curve Catalyst

How to Obtain: Season pass, Playlist activities.

How to Unlock: Rapidly defeat 20 enemies and kill 40 enemies with Stasis final blows.

Catalyst Perk: Shiver Quiver makes it so that freezing a target grants faster draw speed time for a short duration.

Vexcalibur Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Vex Mythoclast Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Vigilance Wing Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in or Crucible match wins.

How to Unlock: 250 PVP kills. 5 Blood for Blood medals.

Catalyst Perk: Adds Full Auto perk.

The Wardcliff Coil Catalyst

How to Obtain: Kills in and completions of Strikes and Nightfalls.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: Tightens rocket spread.

Wavesplitter Catalyst

How to Obtain: Unobtainable.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: ???

Whisper of the Worm Catalyst

How to Obtain: Complete The Whisper on Heroic.

How to Unlock: Obtain 100 Blighted Essence. (24 essence per week upon Heroic The Whisper completion. Can gain 12 by opening chests in The Whisper quest)

Catalyst Perk: Increases reload speed. Aiming down the scope for three seconds increases range and precision damage while you remain zoomed.

Wicked Implement Catalyst

How to Obtain: Deep Dives Tier 5 or 7 chest.

How to Unlock: Defeat targets to fill progress bar.

Catalyst Perk: Collect Stasis shards to overflow magazine.

Wish-Ender Catalyst

How to Obtain: Unobtainable.

How to Unlock: 500 kills.

Catalyst Perk: ???

Witherhoard Catalyst

How to Obtain:

How to Unlock:

Catalyst Perk:

Worldline Zero Catalyst

How to Obtain: PVE kills with a sword equipped.

How to Unlock: Hit all five Level 7 Escalation Protocol bosses with Worldline Zero while they’re unshielded. (Takes five weeks)

Catalyst Perk: Reduces activation time for Tesseract perk.

Xenophage Catalyst

Doesn’t exist.