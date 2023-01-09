Everything Getting Vaulted When Lightfall Launches in Destiny 2

Lightfall comes to Destiny 2 on February 28, 2023. As was the case with Witch Queen and Beyond Light before, its arrival will also signal the removal of content from the game. If you’re wondering what’s going to be getting vaulted when Lightfall drops, here’s the full list.

No Expansions Are Being Vaulted in Lightfall

First, Bungie has said that they are ending the practice of vaulting old expansions. Many players resented the removal of Forsaken with the launch of Witch Queen, since the former was seen as one of the high points of Destiny 2 history. Some Forsaken content is still in the game — the Dreaming City, the Last Wish Raid, the Prison of Elders Strike — but the rest is gone. Thankfully, expansions from Shadowkeep on are going to stick around, with all of their story content, quests, and areas remaining accessible.

Seasonal Content Being Vaulted in Lightfall

Seasonal content used to disappear as soon as the season itself ended. Thankfully, Bungie moved away from that model some time ago. Now, seasons stick around for the entire year of Destiny 2 that they were released in. That means, however, that some seasons are playable for longer than others. For instance, Season of the Risen — which began with the release of Witch Queen will be playable right up until Lightfall comes out, when it’ll disappear along with Season of the Seraph, the current season. Basically, all quests, activities, and areas associated with a season are expected to disappear when Lightfall comes out, as follows:

Season of the Risen

Season of the Risen seasonal story

PsiOps Battlegrounds

Vox Obscura Exotic Mission

Risen weapon crafting

Season of the Haunted

Season of the Haunted seasonal story

Haunted Leviathan area

Nightmare Containment activity

Haunted and reprised Opulent weapon crafting

Season of Plunder

Season of Plunder seasonal story and Pirate Hideouts

Expedition activity

Ketchcrash activity

Plunder weapon crafting

Season of the Seraph

Season of the Seraph seasonal story

Heist Battlegrounds

Operation: Seraph Shield Exotic Mission

Seraph and reprised IKELOS weapon crafting

Bungie may make the weapons from these seasons available and/or craftable through other means when their original sources are no longer available, but we haven’t heard anything on that yet. The weapons aren’t being sunset, but you may have no means of getting further normal or Deepsight drops of them.

As you prepare for the release of Lightfall, check out our guide on what gear you should get before it comes out. We’ll have more information on the new Destiny 2 expansion as we draw closer to the end of February.