Every Exotic Armor Change Coming to Destiny 2 Season 19

We are less than a week away from Season 19 of Destiny 2. With Season 18’s disappointing conclusion, players are looking to the next wave of content to hopefully improve both the PVE and PVP experience of the game. In today’s TWAB (This Week at Bungie), we learned about the various balance changes coming to a variety of weapons and armor. While the vast majority of the TWAB focused on firearms, Bungie also shared some reworks coming to a few extremely popular exotic armor pieces for all classes. Here’s a breakdown of all the exotic armor changes coming to Destiny 2 in Season 19:

Season 19 Armor Changes

Wormgod Caress and Winter’s Guide

Wormgod’s Caress: Reduced maximum damage multiplier from 7.5x to 3.5x.

Winter’s Guile: Reduced maximum damage multiplier from 7.5x to 3.5x.

The first two nerfs are coming to Wormgod’s Caress and Winter’s Guile. Both of these exotics were quite popular for endgame PVE activities due to their ability to deal a considerable amount of damage. The former was used quite a lot with solo players who would nuke bosses by building up the damage multiplier and then hurling their hammer at foes.

This nerf will drastically reduce the multiplier damage, which makes it less viable to outright obliterate any enemy in front of you once you achieve the maximum amount of stacks. Winter’s Guile also got hit with this as it was equally as devistating when used with specific Warlock Aspects, subclasses, and Fragments.

Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk

Gain Volatile Rounds when exiting invisibility.

When executing a finisher while invisible, this Exotic now gives nearby allies a reserve overshield and give the wearer a temporary bonus to weapon damage.

To the rejoice of many, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk is getting a rework. One of the most used exotics for Hunters in PVP right now, this exotic quickly rose in infamy due to players not only providing overshields to their teammates, but gaining bonus damage everytime they emerged from insivibility. To change this, the damage boost will now only happen when a player performs a finisher on an enemy while invisible. Players will also gain Volatile Rounds when exiting invisiblity, which will make it exceptionally powerful and syngeristic with various Void Fragments.

All of these exotic armor changes will go live when Season 19 of Destiny 2 launches on December 6th.