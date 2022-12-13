Europa.Ridge.Road.Ledge – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Europa.Ridge.Road.Ledge Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2.

Europa.Ridge.Road.Ledge Amp Location

Load into Europa at the Charon’s Crossing landing zone. Now, head up into the Cadmus Ridge. Continue until the area name changes on-screen, then look for a set of spikes sticking out of the snow on your left.

From there, follow the rows of spikes until you notice a little ridge (alongside the road, get it?) sticking out of the ice. Jump down there and you’ll find your Resonance Amp. You can’t see it in the image because I’d already collected it, but don’t worry, it’ll be there.

If you’re struggling with this, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.