Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge. – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2:

Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge Amp Location

To find the Europa.Eventide.Cliff.Refuge Warmind node, head to the Eventide Ruins patrol zone in the north of Europa. When you arrive, look to your right towards the cliffs near the large cave. Approach the very end of the cliff where it juts out a bit and look down. You should see a small pathway that leads into a cave right below you. Jump down onto the path and make your way to the back of the cave to find the Warmind node floating in the air.

If you’re struggling with this for whatever reason, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.