Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing – Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing. Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2:

Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing Amp Location

Probably the hardest of the Warmind nodes to locate, you can actually find Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing. in the far southern portion of Europa. From your Destination map, select the Beyond landing zone where the Exo Stranger is, and then look to your left. You should see a pretty barren snowscape that eventually leads to a cliff.

Hop on your sparrow and go in this direction until you reach the cliff in the image above. Hop off your sparrow and jump across the gap to reach a small road on the other side. Now get back on your sparrow and keep heading north along the road until you reach another area where you’ll need to jump off your sparrow.

The road will lead up a large hill, so go up the slope and follow the path to the left. Keep going down this road and you will eventually reach the end where the Europa.Beyond.Cliff.Landing. Warmind node is located. As long as you stick to the main road you will eventually be led right to it, so don’t worry about driving past the node.

If you’re struggling with this, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.