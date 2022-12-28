Europa.Abyss.Fissure.Construct - Destiny 2 Resonance Amp Location

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has arrived and it’s time to reunite with everyone’s favorite, murderous Warmind, Rasputin. Revolving around repairing the broken remnants of Rasputin, players will need to team up with Clovis and Ana Bray to fix one of the Vanguard’s strongest allies. This season also includes a new dungeon, seasonal activity, weapons, armor, and an updated loot pool for the Deep Stone Crypt raid.

Along with all of this, players can also decipher codes given out to them by their Override Frequency to earn some IKELOS weapons. There are a lot of these and some of them can be pretty confusing. Here’s where to solve the Europa.Abyss.Fissure.Construct. Resonance Amp code in Destiny 2:

Europa.Abyss.Fissure.Construct. Amp Location

This is probably the trickiest Warmind node to locate. To find Europa.Abyss.Fissure.Construct., land at Charon’s Crossing in Europa, and head towards the Asterion Abyss patrol zone. When you arrive in the Asterion Abyss, head up the hill on the left towards the large metal structure wedged in the fissure. Despite what you may think, the Warmind node is not actually in the fissure, but on top of it.

On top of the hill, you’ll want to look for a slightly raised section (shown above) where the metal construct hangs over it. You will want to go towards this raised area, as the Warmind node is cheekily tucked away in a corner (shown below). This one can be easy to miss since there are a lot of hiding places around this construct and the cave below it. Just know it’s not on top of the structure, but wedged in a small corner next to it.

I already found this Warmind node, so its location is represented in the photo above by a lore-accurate drawing I did.

If you’re struggling with this, remember that your screen will get all fuzzy and the color will distort when you’re near one. You’ll also hear music the closer you get to the Warmind node. Once you find it, just hold down Interact to make it vanish and claim a random IKELOS weapon. This has a chance to be a Deepsight variant, but I’ve found the drop rate to be fairly low. At the time of writing this, you can only complete each Warmind node once. They will become unavailable after you’ve discovered them and it’s unclear if these will reset each week.