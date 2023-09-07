Duality Dungeon Loot Table - Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is here, and it’s the spookiest addition yet. With the return of Emperor Calus’ mighty Leviathan, players are tasked with venturing into this massive ship to deduce what has happened to this corrupted vessel. Along with the new Nightmare Containment activity, players can earn new weapons, armor, and cosmetics for your Guardian.

One of the coolest additions is the new Duality dungeon, which has players entering Calus’ mind to try and uncover his secrets. Of course, the main attraction is the six new weapons and an armor set that players can grind for. There’s also an exotic that can drop from the final encounter called the Heartshadow, so there are quite a few solid reasons to grind Duality. Here’s a breakdown of what encounter drops and which weapons you should be hunting for. (Click to make the image big)

Image Credit: NietCool (Shared with permission)

Duality Dungeon Loot Table

Encounter One – Nightmare of Gahlran, Sorrow Bearer

Lingering Dread (Grenade Launcher)

The Epicurean (Fusion Rifle)

Legs

Arms

Helmet

Encounter Two – The Vault

Unforgiven (Submachine Gun)

Stormchaser (Linear Fusion Rifle)

Class Item

Chest

Arms

Encounter Three – Nightmare of Caiatl, Princess Imperial

The Heartshadow (Exotic Sword)

New Purpose (Pulse Rifle)

Fixed Odds (Machine Gun)

Class Item

Legs

Chest

Arms

Helmet

Before we get into the gear, it should be noted that the final encounter actually drops two loot engrams. The first drops the loot shown above, while the second can reward you with anything in your Duality loot pool. Meaning if you snagged the Stormchaser or Unforgiven in The Vault, there is a chance they will drop from this second engram. Think of it as a secret chest drop, so you are entirely reliant on how lucky you’ve been throughout the dungeon.

Of the gear, the best drop is definetly the Stormchaser linear fusion rifle. Not only does it do a comical amount of damage, but the gun fires in a three round burst which makes it entirely unique. As for perks you’ll want either Auto-Loading Holster or Clown Cartridge in the first slot and Vorpal Weapon or Firing Line in the second. This makes it one of, if not the best single-target damage weapon in the entire game. Another good weapon is the Unforgiven submachine gun which rolls with perks like Demolitionist, Dragonfly, and Adreniline Junkie.

Finally, the Heartshadow sword is a random drop from the final encounter. Unlike the rest of the dungeon’s loot which is farmable, you can only try for this exotic once per character each week. Thankfully, you can increase your drop rate by completing some of the triumphs tied to the dungeon such as finishing it solo or beating it on Master difficulty.

