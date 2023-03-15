Do This Artifice Armor Farm Before It Gets Patched in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. As with every new expansion, there are also several bugs and exploits that get discovered by the community. One of these allows both solo and fireteams to easily farm Artifice Armor in the Duality dungeon in seconds. Here’s how the Artifice Armor farm works so you can finally improve your character’s stats in Destiny 2:

How to Farm Artifice Armor

To start, you will want to load into the Duality dungeon on Master difficulty. Keep in mind the Power level is set at 1840 and you will be automatically locked 20 Power below this. None of this really matters though, as you’ll be largely ignoring most of the enemies and won’t need to do a single bit of damage to the Nightmare of Gahlran boss. From the starting point, make your way through the dungeon until you reach the first encounter room. If you are solo you’ll need to run this opening every time, which will take around 2-4 minutes depending on how fast you’re going.

Once you arrive in the boss room, equip the Strand grapple, a Sword, Well of Radiance, or Icarus Dash depending on your class. I also suggest running a way to quickly kill a few enemies — especially if you’re solo since they can do a lot of damage. If you’re in a fireteam, have one of your members leave the encounter and swap to another character. They should then join their fireteam while they remain in Duality on their secondary character. Now start the encounter and have everyone die. This will save the checkpoint on your secondary character. You can now swap to the class you want to farm Artifice Armor on, load in, and complete the encounter. Upon completion, swap to your secondary character who still has the checkpoint, have your teammates join them, and then swap to the class you want to farm. Now just repeat this over and over again to ensure you don’t need to run through the opening of Duality for the duration of your farm.

When you’re ready, shoot the lower bell to warp into the Nightmare version of this room. Now turn around and quickly kill the two sniper Psions in the lower portion of the room. A sniper, scout rifle, and even Super will make quick work of all these foes. After they’re dead, stand near the edge and wait for the Nightmare of Gahlran to charge at you. If you’re by the edge, jump off right before Gahlran does his dash attack and he should fall straight off the arena to his death. Now just grapple back onto the platform and wait a few seconds for the boss to die. If done correctly, you should complete the encounter and get warped back to the regular version of this arena. You can collect your loot from the chest, including Lingering Dread, Epicurean, or a piece of Artifice Armor for any slot. As mentioned before, solo players will now need to run through the entire opening section again if they want to reach the boss room.

I strongly recommend farming for armor this week, as there’s a good chance it will be patched very soon!