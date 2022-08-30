Destiny 2 Zaouli’s Bane Guide – God Roll & How to Get It

Avast Guardians, Season of Plunder is here! This space pirate-themed Destiny 2 season is all about crossing blades with Fallen House of Salvation, hunting for buried treasure, and working with everyone’s favorite scoundrel, the Drifter. Of course, there is a bunch of new loot to chase and activities to complete. Of course, the big draw of this season is all the new loot and there are some terrific guns to farm for right now. Tied to the returning King’s Fall raid, there are some terrific weapons that you can craft right now that have unique perk combinations we’ve never seen before. Here is how to get the Zaouli’s Bane hand cannon and what the god roll is:

How to Get Zaouli’s Bane

Unsurprisingly, Zaouli’s Bane is tied to the King’s Fall raid. This weapon will drop from either the Golgoroth, Daughters of Oryx, or Oryx encounter. Additionally, you cannot keep farming the same encounter as you would in a dungeon. Once you complete an encounter on a character for that week, all you will earn are Spoils of Conquest. Now you can buy a Zaouli’s Bane for 20 Spoils of Conquest from the final chest, but you’ll need to have gotten this hand cannon at least once. Alternatively, you can craft this gun, but it will require you to earn five Deepsight variants of Zaouli’s Bane.

Zaouli’s Bane God Rolls

Zaouli’s Bane PVE God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Tactical Mag

Explosive Payload or Pugilist

Incandescent or Demolitionist

Oh my god, the PVE rolls for this gun are absolutely incredible. Because of this, I will 0nly be going over two of my favorite PVE rolls for this hand cannon. In the barrel slot, I like Hammer-Forged Rifling since this will raise our base range by +10 making this weapon far more consistent. As for the magazine you will want either Tactical Mag or Appended Mag. While the former is ideal since we also get a reload speed buff, Appended Mag is a solid alternative.

Where things get spicy is with the primary perks. The first combination is definitely going to be the most popular due to the sheer killing potential it offers. Explosive Payload and Incandescent is terrifying, as it gives Zaouli’s Bane solid single-target damage and the ability to wipe multiple enemies with just a few shots. For endgame content, this is definitely the roll you will want to chase – especially if you frequently use the Solar subclass.

Alternatively, you can go the Pugilist and Demolitionist route. The former is a new perk that is the melee-version of Demolitionist, giving us 10% melee energy per kill. Combining this with Demolitionist turns Zaouli’s Bane into a weapon that fuels all of our other abilities. While you won’t be doing any additional damage, the sheer utility it offers cannot be denied.

Zaouli’s Bane PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Opening Shot

Eye of the Storm

For those who want to bring Zaouli’s Bane into PVP, this is the god roll I recommend. Unsurprisingly, we will be focusing on improving our range stat so we will need both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. Combined they give us a +20 to the range, which makes this a very competitive hand cannon in this slot. Plus, with pulse rifles currently dominating the meta, you’ll want all that extra range to ensure you can engage at a safe distance.

Opening Shot is our first primary perk to ensure the first round will almost always hit our target. It’s an all-star perk for hand cannons that will improve both our weapon’s aim assist and range stat. As for the second slot, there are a few solid choices, but I like Eye of the Storm. While it can be a bit situational at times, the range and handling boost you get at low health can help you win a battle. You could also use the Focused Fury perk, however, this perk is only good in PVP if you can consistently land headshots.