Destiny 2 Winterbite Exotic Glaive Guide – All Strider Quest Steps

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Of course, the biggest draw is all the new weapons and armor that players can hunt down. One of these is the exotic Stasis glaive, Winterbite, which launches a floating ball that freezes enemies around it. Unlike the Deterministic Chaos quest, getting the Winterbite will take a bit more work and take a minimum of three days to finish. Here’s how to complete the Strider quest and unlock the Winterbite exotic in Destiny 2:

How to Get the Winterbite

1. Unlock the Strider Exotic Quest

The first step on your journey requires you to complete four additional sidequests before the exotic quest for Strider becomes available. After you beat the Lightfall campaign, go to the Hall of Heroes and interact with Archivist Quinn. She will give you a quest called Welcome to the Hall of Heroes, which requires users to just run around and listen to various audio logs. After finishing this quest, you’ll need to beat the three memorial quests that Quinn gives you in the Hall of Heroes. These are unlocked in the following order: Stargazer, Maelstrom, and Bluejay. Once all three have been completed you will gain access to the Strider quest for the Winterbite in Destiny 2.

2. Complete Terminal Overload in All Three Patrol Zones

Here’s where things get timed-gated. After picking up the quest you will need to complete the Terminal Overload activity in all three patrol zones on Neomuna. The problem is these rotate daily, so you can never beat all three within 24 hours. They will always rotate in this order: Zephyr Concourse, Ahimsa Park, and Liming Harbor. Because of this, you can easily know which day the Terminal Overloads you’re missing will be available. Keep in mind you will need a Terminal Overload Key for each one, otherwise, your progress toward this quest won’t count. You can earn Terminal Overload keys by opening chests throughout Neomuna, including the chest at the end of the Terminal Overload activity.

3. Kill Shadow Legion and Complete the Gilded Precept Lost Sector

Your next task will to be defeat Shadow Legion enemies anywhere on Neomuna and collect a Data Cipher in the Gilded Precept Lost Sector. You can find this Lost Sector in Ahisma Park along the right side of Calus’ ship if you’re looking at it head-on. Inside there are a ton of Shadow Legion enemies, so you should be able to complete this step by just going through this Lost Sector and looting the chest at the end.

4. Speak to the Archivist and Repair the Memorial

After finishing this step, go visit the Archivist in the Hall of Heroes. After speaking with her, approach the broken memorial along the back wall and interact with it. Just like the memorials in previous quests, this one will magically repair itself and you can progress to the next step.

5. Destroy Hydras and Shut Down Vex Confluxes

Head back to Liming Harbor and enter the cave along the right wall (shown above). Follow the path until you reach Maya’s Retreat and battle your way across the bridges toward the next cave system. Once you reach the caves, there will be a bunch of Vex enemies that spawn so destroy them all. As you progress toward the cave system you’ll come across a few Vex COnfluxes, make sure to interact with these to shut them down. Shutting one down will make the next one spawn, so it’s important that you don’t miss these as you progress further through Maya’s Retreat. After defeating the last of the Vex and interacting with the final Vex Conflux you will complete this step.

6. Speak to the Archivist Again

Now just go back to the Hall of Heroes and talk to the archivist to claim the Winterbite exotic in Destiny 2.