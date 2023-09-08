Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Loot Table Guide – How to Get All the Gear

Savathun is finally here, which means Destiny 2’s highly anticipated expansion has been released. The Witch Queen has players finally confront one of the franchise’s most popular villains in her own throne world. Not only is this DLC introducing a new story, but there are also a ton of new weapons, armor, exotics, consumables, and activities for players to participate in. The Witch Queen also marks the release of the Void 3.0 update, which drastically reworks the void subclass and new exotics to build around.

There’s also the new Vow of the Disciple raid, which was released last weekend. Broken up across four separate core encounters, there are six new weapons, a full armor set for each class, and an exotic Pulse Rifle called Collective Obligation. Similar to previous PVE endgame activities, certain weapons are tied to specific encounters. This is even more important since players will want to earn the red-bordered Deepsight variants so they can make progress towards crafting a raid gun.

Here’s the loot table for each encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid and how to get Deepsight versions.

Click to enlarge. Image Credit: NietCool.

Vow of the Disciple Loot Table

1. Acquisition

Cataclysmic (Linear-Fusion Rifle)

Deliverance (Fusion Rifle)

Submission (Submachine Gun)

Head

Chest

Legs

2. The Caretaker

Cataclysmic (Linear-Fusion Rifle)

Forbearance (Grenade Launcher)

Insidious (Pulse Rifle)

Submission (Submachine Gun)

Head

Gauntlets

Class Item

3. The Upended Summit

Deliverance (Fusion Rifle)

Submission (Submachine Gun)

Head

Chest

Legs

4. Rhulk, Witness Disciple

Collective Obligation (Exotic Pulse Rifle)

Forbearance (Grenade Launcher)

Insidious (Pulse Rifle)

Lubrae’s Ruin (Glaive)

Head

Arms

Class

How to Get Deepsight Raid Weapons

Of course, the most important type of weapon to get in the Vow of the Disciple raid are the Deepsight variants. Thankfully, there are a few ways to obtain one, including a guaranteed method tied to a secret puzzle.

The first way is to simply purchase one from the chest after defeating Rhulk. Costing 20 Spoils of Conquest, you can buy one Deepsight gun per account each week. Because of this, I recommend focusing on the gun you really want first. Keep in mind, you need to have previously unlocked that gun as an encounter reward. Otherwise, it won’t appear in the chest.

Alternatively, you can also earn these items as random drops from either the encounter chest or two secret chests hidden throughout the raid. The drop rate seems fairly low, so you cannot rely on this method to consistently get the exact Deepsight gun you want. Remember, any gun you buy after purchasing your Deepsight weapon will just be a normal gun. You cannot dump Spoils of Conquest endlessly into the chest to amass a lot of red-bar guns.

Finally, there’s a secret puzzle that can be completed on your account once a week. Detailed by Forbes’ writer Paul Tassi, this chest requires players to locate three hidden symbols among a little over a dozen scattered throughout the raid. What symbol you need to find is entirely random, but the locations of their corresponding symbol are not. Completing this puzzle will guarantee you get a random Deepsight weapon at the end of the raid.