Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Guide - NODE.OVRD.AVALON Walkthrough

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Along with all this content, Bungie has also included a secret exotic quest that launched today after the weekly reset. If you’re struggling to even unlock this exotic mission, here’s a quick breakdown of where to find all six Vex cubes in the EDZ. Once you have those and locate the hidden cave you will gain access to the NODE.OVRD.AVALON mission for the Vexcalibur exotic glave. Set at 1800 Light, this is a remarkably difficult quest – especially if you’re solo. Here’s a breakdown of how to complete this exotic mission and unlock the new Vexcalibur in Destiny 2:

NODE.OVRD.AVALON Walkthrough

Enter the Vex Network – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Quest

When you begin the mission, jump down and ride the Vex lift until you reach a room with a single Vex Harpy and some radiolarian fluid running along the floor. Look down to see a small door opening and closing in the middle of the room. Hop down and wait for the hatch to open before quickly moving to the other side.

Progress further until you are presented with the option to go left or right. It doesn’t matter which direction you go as it is just a big circle. Head right and go around the corner until you reach the hall shown in the photo above. Ignore the locked room above the Vex fluid and run along the left wall. There will be a small opening you can fit through. Continue following the path and jump down the large hole towards the radiolarian fluid lake below. You will be transported to a new area, which is conveniently a Darkness zone so don’t try to die.

Enter the Access Code – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Quest

Recommended Loadout:

Osteo Striga

Forbearance (Or any wave-frame grenade launcher)

Machine Gun

Before you ready up, I recommend throwing on any weapons and Supers that are ideal for add-clearing. There are a ton of Vex in this encounter and they will spawn infinitely until you clear the room. The new Deterministic Chaos exotic machine gun is a terrific choice, as it can clear out a ton of enemies and deals a nice amount of damage. Once you’re confident in your loadout, progress along the left until you reach the large platform with a Vex pillar in the center.

In this encounter, three destructible shapes will appear around the pillar. These are Square, Diamond, and Triangle. In the room, you will find a vertically aligned sequence of these shapes. Once you locate the pattern, enter the corresponding sequence by destroying the correct shapes around the pillar as they appear. So if the sequence you see is Square, Diamond, Diamond, Square, you will destroy those shapes in that order around the pillar. Keep in mind, Vex will continuously pour out of the portals during this mission, so do not stop moving.

After entering the sequence, a new one will appear in the back right corner of the room. Enter the next sequence of codes to spawn the final sequence you have to input. Upon entering the third and final access code the door will drop and you’ll be ushered into the next room. There are even more Vex in here, but make sure to prioritize the two Cyclops in the room. Keep fighting your way forward until you reach another blocked path. Now repeat the same sequence process again but in this location. The pattern orders will appear near the back of the room by the Vex shield blocking your path. After inputting the last of the Access codes, make your way forward to another jumping section.

Explore the Vex Network Part 2 – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Quest

After you clear out this encounter, go outside the room and follow the path down on your left. The platforms will vanish and reappear, so time your jumps to ensure you don’t fall to your death. You’ll then need to crouch walk through a long tunnel with a bunch of pushing blocks. Once again, time your movements to ensure you aren’t sent flying into the ether. Follow the path until you reach another Vex cannon that will launch you to the next encounter.

Defeat the Data Nulifier – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Quest

Recommended Loadout:

Auto Rifle/Submachine Gun

Wave-frame grenade launcher

Gjallarhorn or Deterministic Chaos

For this boss fight, I recommend putting on anything that will help you kill enemies very quickly. You will be racing against a very short clock multiple times throughout this fight, so it’ll greatly benefit you to clear out enemies quickly. When this encounter starts, you will be told to evade deletion. To do this, kill the broken Vex enemies that quickly swarm you from all sides. Upon their destruction, they will drop a purple mote which you can collect. On the left side of your screen, you will be given a number for how many you need to snag and then deposit in the large Vex conflux in the center of the room.

It will start with 8, so grab eight of these motes and drop them off in the center. The floor below the Vex conflux will now unlock, dropping you into the lower area. Now just wait out the timer and kill any enemies that shoot down on you from above. Once the clock hits zero, the shield will go up, all enemies will die, and you’ll be transported back into the room. Now do this a sequence of events a second time and warp back into the room once another deletion occurs.

Upon arriving in the room, the boss will appear in the center of the room along with a ton of Harpies. Damage the boss and clear out the enemies until it warps away. Another deletion sequence will begin, this time requiring you to collect 10 motes. Collect the 10 motes, deposit them, and wait it out in the safe room until you’re warped back into the boss arena. One last deletion sequence will trigger, so obtain the 12 motes and go hide in the safe room. When you appear back in the area, the Data Nulifer will be roaming around the room. Use your Super and Heavy weapon to finally destroy this boss.

Enter the Node Core – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Quest

Oh, did you think it was over? After the Data Nulifer is dead, jump up onto the podium it was chilling on during the boss fight and follow the path. This is another jumping sequence, but it’s all very easy and you will face minimal resistance along the way. Eventually, you will reach another gravity lift, so take it down to the lowest platform.

Brakion Phase One – Destiny 2 Vexcalibur Quest

Recommended Loadout:

Look who’s back, back again.

When the boss fight starts, Brakion will begin firing at you with their sniper rifle while a bunch of Vex enemies begins spawning in front of them. Destroy these enemies first and then focus your attention on damaging Brakion. This boss will warp around the three corners of the room during this fight, so try to stick more toward the lower walkways and not the raised platforms. The last thing you want is Brakion warping right on top of you. There’s no time limit, so focus on staying alive above everything else. After you deal 1/3rd of Brakion’s health, they will warp away and Vex portal in the back of the room will open. If you need ammo, make sure to kill the enemies in the room before you proceed through the portal.

Brakion Phase Two

Auto Rifle/Submachine Gun/Osteo Striga

Wave-frame grenade launcher/fusion rifle

Gjallarhorn/any legendary rocket launcher

Phase two of the Brakion fight is the longest part of this encounter, as you’ll need to lower their shield before you can deal damage. This is done, unsurprisingly, by completing the Access Code shape puzzle you did at the start of the mission. When the fight begins, clear out some of the Vex enemies and then kill the Hydra in front of Brakion. Destroying this will spawn the Vex spire that the shapes (Triangle, Diamond, Square) spawn around. Now head to the right side of the room and look for a triangle cut out in the floor. Through the glass, you should see the sequence of shapes that you need to input. Keep in mind, both Brakion and the Vex will continue to attack you during this so try to clear them out as much as possible. They spawn infinitely, so don’t worry about clearing out the entire room.

After inputting two sequences of shapes, Brakion’s shield will lower and they will become damageable. Once its health reaches 50%, the shield will go back up and you’ll need to repeat the process above. Remember, sometimes the shape sequence will spawn on the left side of the room inside of the right. I also strongly urge you to always kill the Cyclopses that spawn to the sides of Brakion. These can be a big pain in the ass if they’re let alone. After the shield drops, damage Brakion until they either leave or the shield wall raises again. When their health is lowered to the next threshold point, Brakion will warp away and the Vex portal will unlock.

Do not go through the portal unless you have your Super or a lot of Heavy ammo. The next section is quite tough and you’ll want to kill Brakion as quickly as possible!

Brakion Phase Three

Upon entering the final arena, Brakion will stop fucking around and charging at you. Do. not. stop. moving. Brakion is very nimble despite his size and can quickly reach you in seconds. There will also be a bunch of Vex Fanatics and Minotaurs around the area, so try to ignore them as much as possible. You will want to kill Brakion as quickly as possible, otherwise, there’s a good chance they will eventually make your Guardian past tense. There’s also very little cover, so if you do need to rest try to get as much distance between you and Brakion. This will give you a brief breather before you need to fight them again. After Brakion is defeated, progress further and approach the glaive hovering in the air. Interact with it to complete this exotic quest.

Go to the H.E.L.M.

Finally, make your way to the H.E.L.M. and interact with the War Table. This will not only give you the new Vexcalibur weapon but a quest revolving around crafting this blade.