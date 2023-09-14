Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Loot Table - All Weapons, Armor, & Mods

Vault of Glass, the first ever Destiny raid, has returned to Destiny 2. In this guide, we’ll list all of the available weapons and armor you can earn from the Vault of Glass redux including the definitive Vault of Glass weapon returns: Vex Mythoclast.
The updated version comes with the perk Timeless Mythoclast, firing a single bolt with each trigger pull despite being a fusion rifle. It also has Temporal Unlimiter which gives the weapon stacks of Overcharge whenever you defeat a target with it. When the gun is fully Overcharged it swaps weapon modes, letting you hold the trigger to charge up and fire more powerful linear fusion shots.
Vault of Glass Loot Table
Wondering what can drop in each encounter? Here'se everything.
|Conflux
|Oracle
|Templar
|Gatekeeper
|Atheon
|Kinetic
|Vision of Confluence
|Vision of Confluence
Vision of Confluence
Fatebringer
|Fatebringer
|Vex Mythoclast
|Energy
|Found Verdict
Praedyth’s Revenge
Found Verdict
|Found Verdict
|Praedyth’s Revenge
|Heavy
|Corrective Measure
|Corrective Measure
|Hezen Vengeance
Corrective Measure
Hezen Vengeance
|Armor
Arms
Class Item
Arms
Legs
Arms
Chest
Helmet
Legs
Helmet
Chest
Vault of Glass Weapons
- Vex Mythoclast Exotic Fusion Rifle
- Fatebringer Hand Cannon
- Praedyth’s Revenge Sniper Rifle
- Vision of Confluence Scout Rifle
- Found Verdict Shotgun
- Corrective Measure Machine Gun
- Hezen Vengeance Rocket Launcher
And yes, that does mean Praetorian Foil (Fusion Rifle), Praedyth’s Timepiece (Pulse Rifle), and Atheon’s Epilogue (Auto Rifle) are not among the reissued weapons.
Vault of Glass Armor
Titan Raid Armor
- Battlecage of Kabr
- Kabr’s Brazen Grips
- Kabr’s Wrath
- Kabr’s Forceful Greaves
- Light of the Great Prism
Warlock Raid Armor
- Facade of the Hezen Lords
- Gloves of the Hezen Lords
- Cuirass of the Hezen Lords
- Tread of the Hezen Lords
- Fragment of the Prime
Hunter Raid Armor
- Prime Zealot Helm
- Prime Zealot Gloves
- Prime Zealot Cuirass
- Prime Zealot Greaves
- Shattered Vault Cloak
Vault of Glass Mods
Want to make your runs easier? These can help.
- Aggressive Oracle Disruptor (1 Solar) – Your equipped Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Grenade Launchers, Trace Rifles, and Rocket Launchers deal additional damage to Oracles.
- Precision Oracle Disruptor (1 Void) – Your equipped Bows, Hand Cannons, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles deal additional damage to Oracles.
- Rapid Oracle Disruptor (1 Arc) – Your equipped Pulse Rifles, Shotguns, Sidearms, SMGs, and Swords deal additional damage to Oracles.
- Vex Destroyer (1 Solar) – Defeating a Vex with a grenade attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.
- Vex Breaker (1 Arc) – Defeating Vex with a melee attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.
- Vex Striker (1 Void) – Defeating Vex with a precision hit has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up
- Superstructure Striker (1 Arc) – While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to stun those combatants.
- Superstructure Medic (1 Solar) – While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to create a burst of healing for you and allies near you.
- Superstructure Defender (1 Void) – While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to weaken those combatants.
- Anti-Praetorian (2 Any) – Defeating a Praetorian grants you Super energy.
- Anti-Oracle (2 Any) – Defeating an Oracle grants you Super energy.
Other Raid Drops
There are a few other drops to earn including four shaders, an exotic ship, and a few emblems. There’s even a Bungie Rewards emblem for carrying ten first time players through the Vault of Glass raid.
- Vaultstrider Exotic Ship
- Bitterpearl Shader
- Continuum Alloy Shader
- Corrective // Protective Shader
- Omnichromia Shader
- Exotemporal Emblem
- Infinite Reflections Emblem
- Share a Glass Emblem