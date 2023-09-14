Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Loot Table - All Weapons, Armor, & Mods

Vault of Glass, the first ever Destiny raid, has returned to Destiny 2. In this guide, we’ll list all of the available weapons and armor you can earn from the Vault of Glass redux including the definitive Vault of Glass weapon returns: Vex Mythoclast.

The updated version comes with the perk Timeless Mythoclast, firing a single bolt with each trigger pull despite being a fusion rifle. It also has Temporal Unlimiter which gives the weapon stacks of Overcharge whenever you defeat a target with it. When the gun is fully Overcharged it swaps weapon modes, letting you hold the trigger to charge up and fire more powerful linear fusion shots.

Vault of Glass Loot Table

Wondering what can drop in each encounter? Here'se everything.

Conflux Oracle Templar Gatekeeper Atheon Kinetic Vision of Confluence Vision of Confluence Vision of Confluence Fatebringer Fatebringer Vex Mythoclast Energy Found Verdict Praedyth’s Revenge Found Verdict Found Verdict Praedyth’s Revenge Heavy Corrective Measure Corrective Measure Hezen Vengeance Corrective Measure Hezen Vengeance Armor Arms Class Item Arms Legs Arms Chest Helmet Legs Helmet Chest

Vault of Glass Weapons

Vex Mythoclast Exotic Fusion Rifle

Fatebringer Hand Cannon

Praedyth’s Revenge Sniper Rifle

Vision of Confluence Scout Rifle

Found Verdict Shotgun

Corrective Measure Machine Gun

Hezen Vengeance Rocket Launcher

And yes, that does mean Praetorian Foil (Fusion Rifle), Praedyth’s Timepiece (Pulse Rifle), and Atheon’s Epilogue (Auto Rifle) are not among the reissued weapons.

Vault of Glass Armor

Titan Raid Armor

Battlecage of Kabr

Kabr’s Brazen Grips

Kabr’s Wrath

Kabr’s Forceful Greaves

Light of the Great Prism

Warlock Raid Armor

Facade of the Hezen Lords

Gloves of the Hezen Lords

Cuirass of the Hezen Lords

Tread of the Hezen Lords

Fragment of the Prime

Hunter Raid Armor

Prime Zealot Helm

Prime Zealot Gloves

Prime Zealot Cuirass

Prime Zealot Greaves

Shattered Vault Cloak

Vault of Glass Mods

Want to make your runs easier? These can help.

Aggressive Oracle Disruptor (1 Solar) – Your equipped Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Grenade Launchers, Trace Rifles, and Rocket Launchers deal additional damage to Oracles.

Your equipped Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Grenade Launchers, Trace Rifles, and Rocket Launchers deal additional damage to Oracles. Precision Oracle Disruptor (1 Void) – Your equipped Bows, Hand Cannons, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles deal additional damage to Oracles.

Your equipped Bows, Hand Cannons, Linear Fusion Rifles, Scout Rifles, and Sniper Rifles deal additional damage to Oracles. Rapid Oracle Disruptor (1 Arc) – Your equipped Pulse Rifles, Shotguns, Sidearms, SMGs, and Swords deal additional damage to Oracles.

Your equipped Pulse Rifles, Shotguns, Sidearms, SMGs, and Swords deal additional damage to Oracles. Vex Destroyer (1 Solar) – Defeating a Vex with a grenade attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.

Defeating a Vex with a grenade attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up. Vex Breaker (1 Arc) – Defeating Vex with a melee attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up.

Defeating Vex with a melee attack has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up. Vex Striker (1 Void) – Defeating Vex with a precision hit has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up

Defeating Vex with a precision hit has a chance to spawn an Orb of Power. Multiple copies of this mod increase the Super energy granted when those Orbs are picked up Superstructure Striker (1 Arc) – While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to stun those combatants.

While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to stun those combatants. Superstructure Medic (1 Solar) – While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to create a burst of healing for you and allies near you.

While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to create a burst of healing for you and allies near you. Superstructure Defender (1 Void) – While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to weaken those combatants.

While you are standing on a sync plate or are near a conflux, weapon attacks that hit powerful Vex combatants have a high chance to weaken those combatants. Anti-Praetorian (2 Any) – Defeating a Praetorian grants you Super energy.

Defeating a Praetorian grants you Super energy. Anti-Oracle (2 Any) – Defeating an Oracle grants you Super energy.

Other Raid Drops

There are a few other drops to earn including four shaders, an exotic ship, and a few emblems. There’s even a Bungie Rewards emblem for carrying ten first time players through the Vault of Glass raid.