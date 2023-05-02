Destiny 2 The Title Guide - The Title God Roll & How to Get It (2023)

Destiny 2’s latest event is finally here and it’s all about class warfare. Guardian Games pits Warlocks vs. Hunters vs. Titans in a competition to prove which class is the best. This is done by earning medals, completing in class-focused Crucible matches, or battling out for the best score in strikes. One of the returning rewards is The Title submachine gun. Part of the Aggressive Frame archetype, this 750 RPM weapon is back and with a bunch of new perks. Because of this, players are eagerly farming for this weapon as it can roll with some solid perks. While it’s not on par with the sheer killing potential of Funnelweb or Unforgiven, it’s a terrific weapon for any Void build that likes to get up close and personal.

How to Get The Title

You can obtain drops of The Title by participating in the Guardian Games, turning in medallions, completing specific challenges, and unlocking chest rewards in the Tower. The higher tier of the medallion, the better chances you have of one appearing. For example, during my testing, I almost always got a gun whenever I turned in a Platinum or Gold medallion. Inversely, most of my Bronze and Silver medallions only awarded me Rare or random legendary items.

Because of this, you will want to farm the Gold and Platinum Contender Cards, as these will give you the best chance at constantly getting this weapon to drop. I recommend farming the Vanguard, Raid, and Lost Sector Contender Cards as these are some of the fastest in the game. Lost Sectors are especially great since you can breeze through these with a full fireteam. If you’re a solo player, the Training or Competitive playlists are good options as these will drop medals upon completion, and you can usually finish a Gold Contender Card a run.

You will also want to ensure you light the Gold and Platinum score torches. These can only be ignited for surpassing the required score threshold when the Competitive playlist is available (Fri-Mon). Igniting these torches will give you a fully masterworked The Title with random rolls and additional perks in each column. Given how easy it can be to hit that score threshold, I absolutely recommend doing this every week during Guardian Games.

The Title God Rolls

The Title PVE God Roll

Smallbore

High-Caliber Rounds

Envious Assassin or Threat Detector

Repulsor Brace or Surrounded

While there are a few different directions you can go with The Title, I have centered on two that are exceptionally good. Regardless of what you pick, I recommend Smallbore in the barrel slot. This will help you control the recoil of the weapon and give you a nice boost to range. If you aren’t having trouble with the recoil, then Hammer-Forged Rifling is a solid alternative for a +10 to range. Speaking of range, High-Caliber Rounds provide +4 to range and stunlock minor enemies. We aren’t going for a magazine perk because Appended Mag only adds two bullets and Extended Mag drastically increases reload speed. Personally, I don’t think the two bullets make a huge difference even with The Title’s smaller magazine.

In the first primary perk slot, both Envious Assassin and Threat Detector are great options. The former will overflow our magazine whenever we get kills with our other weapons, giving us a bunch of additional rounds when we swap back. This is strong, but it can be a bit awkward if you aren’t constantly using your Special or Heavy weapon. Alternatively, Threat Detector is the submachine gun all-star perk since it gives us a bunch of passive stat boosts for just being close to enemies. As for the final slot, either Repulsor Brace or Surrounded are terrific options. Repulsor Brace synergizes wonderfully with most Void 3.0 builds while Surrounded is just a big damage boost when near multiple foes.

The Title PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction or Perpetual Motion

Rangefinder

When it comes to PVP, we are focusing solely on increasing range and weapon consistency inside the Crucible — Hammer-Forged Rifling and High-Caliber Rounds will help with achieving this. Combined, they provide +13 to range, and the High-Caliber Rounds will make enemies flinch when shot. This ensures you can secure a kill and can duel enemies several meters away.

For primary perks, I like Dynamic Sway Reduction as it increases stability and accuracy while firing. Given this is a submachine gun, you will trigger this perk a lot, so it allows you to easily track moving targets. Perpetual Motion is another great option — especially since this build has you constantly trying to close the gap in fights. Finally, The Title can now roll with Rangefinder, which makes this the obvious choice since you will always want to engage targets from a distance in the Crucible.