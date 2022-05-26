Destiny 2 Succession Guide – Succession God Roll & How to Get It

Destiny 2’s newest raid is live, so it’s time to start farming this activity’s unique weapons and armor. Unlike previous raids, the Deep Stone Crypt’s weapons can roll with perks that are exclusive to this endgame encounter. This makes them not only desired by players but extremely powerful if you manage to get the right combination of perks. One of these weapons is the Succession sniper rifle which is a decent option for those looking for a solid boss DPS (damage-per-second) option. While it’s not the best weapon for the new raid, Succession can still be a powerful tool if you get the right set of perks.

Here’s how to get this weapon and what the god roll is:

How to Get Succession

You can get the Succession sniper rifle from the second encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. This is the only place the sniper rifle can drop during your first time through the raid. If you manage to snag one from this boss fight, then you can also obtain it in the raid’s two secret chests. You can find the chests at the very start of the raid near the end of the Sparrow portion and about halfway through the jumping puzzle. These chests will give players a piece of loot, so long as they’ve earned it at least once during any of the four core encounters.

Finally, players can earn any piece of gear they’ve found via the new raid chest that appears after you beat the final boss. Acting as a mini-vendor, players can purchase a randomly rolled piece of loot if they have 20 or more Spoils of Victory. This new currency is earned by completing raid encounters and opening secret chests in the Deep Stone Crypt. The best part is you can earn Spoils of Victory in Garden of Salvation and Last Wish, both of which are still playable.

Succession God Rolls

Succession PVE God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Tactical Mag or Extended Mag

Reconstruction

Vorpal Weapon

Succession has a pretty small perk pool, which makes selecting the best PVE roll for this weapon fairly simple. In the first slot, you’ll want Fluted Barrel to increase your stability and handling. The latter is the most important, as it ensures we can quickly swap to this weapon and have it ready to fire. You’ll also want Tactical or Extended Mag to give us more bullets in the magazine. If you don’t mind throwing on a Sniper Rifle Reload Mod then Extended Mag is definitely the better choice. Not only does it synergize wonderfully with Reconstruction, but ensures our damage output is as high as it can be.

Speaking of, you’ll absolutely want Reconstruction since it not only refills your magazine while using the weapon but can double the amount of rounds in said magazine. This can give us a maximum of eight rounds, which combined with Vorpal Weapon gives us some serious boss killing potential. If you’re not going to use Succession for boss damage, then Thresh should be your next choice.

Succession PVP God Roll

Fluted Barrel

Accurized Rounds

Moving Target

Snapshot

Similar to the PVE roll, the best PVP perks are pretty straightforward. To start, we are picking Fluted Barrel again so we can quickly ready our weapon when swapping to it. We will also be looking for Accurized Rounds to increase this sniper’s effective range. If this isn’t much of a concern then Tactical Mag is a great alternative since it boosts our stability, reload speed, and adds a few bullets into the magazine. Our first primary perk is Moving Target which gives us better target acquisition when moving, making it easier to swiftly take down enemy Guardians. Finally, make sure to have Snapshot since this will help you win duels with other Guardians — especially ones who get the jump on you. All of these perks combined make Succession a very agile and potent long-distance weapon.