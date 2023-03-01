Destiny 2 Strand Guide – How to Unlock the Strand Subclass

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released and there’s a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into. Along with a new story, exotics, loot, endgame content, and a build crafting system, Lightfall also introduces our second Darkness subclass, Strand. Not tied to a specific element, Strand focuses on manipulating the threads of life itself to twist, unravel, and destroy your enemies. Naturally, you’ll want to play with this subclass as soon as possible since it’s the most significant addition to the game. Here’s how to unlock the Strand subclass for all your characters in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion.

How to Unlock Strand

Similar to Stasis, you will unlock the Strand subclass by playing through and beating Destiny 2′s entire Lightfall campaign.

Throughout the story, there will be a variety of moments where you’ll briefly gain access to this subclass and its abilities. Keep in mind, this will not unlock the actual subclass, but give you a taste of what Strand can do. There will be multiple moments in the story where interacting with a floating column of Strand will let you try it out for a few minutes. You will then become exhausted and suffer a cooldown penalty to whatever your previously equipped subclass was before you interacted with Strand. Remember, Strand can destroy items like the Shadow Legion’s suppressors which are found throughout the campaign.

Upon finishing the last campaign mission, you will need to speak to both Zavala and Ikora in The Tower. Once this is done, you’ll be asked to go to the Hall of Heroes on Neomuna where you can meditate and receive the Strand subclass. You can now freely use this subclass in any activity on this character! However, you will need to unlock additional Strand Fragments and grenades by earning Strand Meditations.

After you’ve beaten the campaign, players will have the option to pay real money to auto-complete the Lightfall campaign. Doing so will unlock Strand for that class, letting you use it in any activity. Keep in mind, if you don’t want to spend any money you’ll need to go through Lightfall’s campaign yourself which can take a bit of time depending on your skill level. Personally, I recommend beating the first run on Legend difficulty and then all subsequent playthroughs on the normal difficulty. This will ensure you earn a set of Soft Cap gear on your main character and save you money since you won’t need to pay for the campaign skips.