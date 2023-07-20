Destiny 2 Solstice - Complete Bonfire Bash & Rewards Guide

The Bonfire Bash activity returns in Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes, bringing new challenges this year. Bonfire Bash is a great way to farm Silver Ash, one of the three currencies in Solstice. This, in turn, upgrades your Solstice Armor, providing excellent stats and an awesome look at the same time.

First, pick up your new Solstice armor set from Eva Levante at the Tower and start the Celebrating Solstice quest to start the Solstice questline and get access to the annual Bonfire Bash.

Once you have your event card, jump into Bonfire Bash and repeat these steps for the rewards loop:

Participate in activities while using your Solstice armor to get Silver Leaves. Do the Bonfire Bash activity to convert those Silver Leaves into Silver Ash. Track and complete Solstice event challenges in your event card to collect Kindling. Restore armor using Kindling and select your stat bonuses using Silver Ash.

Table of Contents

How to get Silver Leaves in Solstice

Before attempting Bonfire Bash, you need to collect Silver Leaves because the Bonfire Bash activity converts them into Silver Ash. So, you should have a decent amount of them to convert. You first get Silver Leaves by talking to the event vendor, Eva Levante, and you will also get the event card to participate in Solstice challenges.

To gather more Silver Leaves, participate in activities using your Solstice armor, especially public events. While some players report that wearing a complete set of Solstice armor will yield more Silver Leaves, others have said that the difference is minimal, if any.

If you want a details, check out these guides:

How to get Kindling in Solstice

A Kindling, alongside Silver Leaves and Ash, is one of the three currencies during Solstice. It is the most uncommon of the bunch and is used to upgrade your Solstice Armor. Each armor piece will need a total of 6 Kindling to restore it, which translates to some major Kindling farming.

To get Kindling, you must complete the Bonfire Bash activity. Consequently, this will unlock the rest of the event challenges, and each provides Kindling as a reward. You can track each challenge using your event card, which lists all 19 of them.

If you want a details, check out this guide:

How to complete the Bonfire Bash activity

Compared to prior Solstice events, there are no significant changes to the structure of the activity. However, you’re likely to gather more Silver Ash thanks to two changes: the maximum Igniters consumed is now 30 instead of 20; if you use a full Solstice armor set, you will convert more Silver Leaves to Silver Ash.

Here are some steps for Bonfire Bash at EAZ:

Eliminate Taken Interference: This happens at the start of the Bash and between the Ignition collection. These can happen all around the arena, so make use of the man cannons to get around quickly.

Stoke the Bonfire: It’s the reason you are enduring the Bonfire Bash. This will happen several times during your run. Several Ignition Carriers will appear during this round, each of them marked. As you might infer, these will carry the Igniter orbs, so once defeated, you must throw these orbs into the Bonfire. You can even throw them across the map if you aim carefully. Be sure to get rid of the Ignition Carriers as fast as possible, since they only spawn for a limited time.

Defeat the boss: Whether you get to 30 Igniters consumed or run out of time, you will face a boss enemy to collect your Silver Ash at the Bonfire. Hit the boss with everything, and you’re good to go!

Get Silver Ash: You can collect your Silver Ash amount depending on how many Igniters you consumed. You will also earn armor pieces.

Solstice 2023 Bonfire Bash buffs

Exclusive to the Bonfire Bash activity, players will have two new buffs:

Firebound: If you are close to a fireteam member, you will gain bonus Super regeneration and Recovery.

Flare: After rapidly defeating enemies, you will unleash paracausal fire, damaging all surrounding foes.

How to get high-stat Solstice armor

After collecting both Kindling and Silver Ash, you can restore and upgrade your Solstice Armor to the best of its capabilities. It is pretty straightforward, so follow the steps below:

Use your Kindling to restore your Solstice armor: This is a three-step process. You will need a total of 6 Kindling per armor piece (1 for Small Kindling, 2 for Large Kindling, and 3 for Fully Rekindled). Also, if you have Fully Rekindled a Helmet, all Solstice Helmet drops will be Fully Rekindled. This only applies per character and will unlock the traditional Solstice glowing look.

Spend your Silver Ash to imbue your armor with a Spark: After you have rekindled your armor piece, you can spend Silver Ash by rerolling your stats. Use Silver Ash to select a Spark and boost the stat of your choice. Your Ghost shell armor mods will guarantee an additional specific amount of stat bonus applied, so check before you apply multiple stat bonuses.

For complete guide on getting Solstice armor upgrades check out: